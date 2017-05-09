autoevolution

BikeMaster Shows Cheap New Portable Tire Changing Stand

 
9 May 2017, 12:02 UTC ·
by
Tires are very important on a motorcycle, which means you’ll have to change them regularly if you ride daily, but having to get both the bike and the spares to a shop for the job is a real pain the back. Luckily there are devices like this new tire changing stand from BikeMaster that can ease up the task.
I’ll admit that it won’t be as easy as using a professional electric/pneumatic stand, but those cost a lot and are quite heavy for you to move around for, let's say, a track day.

With the new BikeMaster tire changing stand, replacing a tire should be much easier. The device comes with an integrated bead breaker which will help you conquer the most stubborn beads. Its wide footprint offers a solid platform to hold the tire safely which aids with the process.

“This is a must-have tool for anyone who rides. It makes changing tires quick and easy, and the bead breaker helps break free even the most determined beads. It’s a great tool to have in your garage,” says Phillip Mayfield, Brand Manager for BikeMaster.

Its rugged steel construction is said to withstand everyday use while being light enough to throw it in the back of the van and take it to the track. There will be no reason to allow a flat tire or punctured tube to ruin your race day.

The stand is designed to work on most motorcycle wheels from 16 to 21 inches in diameter, and the bead-breaker is adjustable and comes with an extra-long handle for ease of use. No power required to operate it. You just mount the wheel in and give it some elbow grease.

It retails for $74.95 and can be ordered through your local Tucker Rocky | Biker’s Choice dealer. You can check out the product’s web page for more details.
