SyncRIDE Invites Riders Across The Globe To Record Breaking Event

 
9 May 2017
by
Riding a motorcycle is an amazing experience, and each person should at least try it once if not switching to two wheels for good. However, people are afraid they will get hit by a car, with busy traffic and careless drivers being major factors in a rider’s safety.
That’s the reason why EatSleepRide.com (ESR) has launched a large-scale campaign to inform people about the riding community as well as showing them the benefits of traveling on two wheels.

“The narrative in many countries where motorcycling is not accessible year round has been this: Motorcyclists are danger seekers who deserve what they get,” explains ESR co-founder and CEO Marina Mann. “We believe in a new narrative. Motorcycling should be a safer and more viable transportation solution. Research indicates that when legislation protects motorcyclists, we increase safety, reduce emissions and decrease traffic congestion for all road users.”

The company is introducing seven evocative films and a global ride event powered by the EatSleepRIDE motorcycle GPS app, which is a mobile platform for the international motorcycling community.

Riders are invited to participate in a Guinness World Record attempt for “The Largest Synchronized Motorcycle Ride” to demonstrate for motorcycle safety. It’s called SyncRIDE, and if you want to take part in this, you’ll need to be on your machine on May 27th at 10 a.m. EDT / 2 p.m. GMT.

Rain or shine, on your own or with friends, it doesn’t matter where you ride. All you have to do is join the event using the ESR app to be officially counted in. The app is available for both Android and iOS.

To kick-off Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, ESR also launched a nice moto-documentary film series. Seven inspirational videos by award-winning filmmakers captured the way motorcyclist ride and why they do it with so much passion.

Highly personal and motivating profiles of riders include industry innovators Erik Buell and The Moto Lady. You can watch on of the clips below while the rest of the series awaits you here.

[VIMEO=https://vimeo.com/album/4564950/video/215601844]
