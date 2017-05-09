autoevolution

Enter Contest To Win A Deluxe Sturgis Rally Experience

 
9 May 2017, 13:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
If you live in Dakota, traveling and partying for a week in Sturgis might only set you back around one or two grand, but if you have to get there from a different state, not to mention another country, this whole affair may get you broke. So here’s an awesome contest that offers the winner a free complete rally experience this year.
The true cost of enjoying one of the most famous motorcycle events depends on a lot of things, but according to the latest contest from Law Tigers Motorcycle Lawyers, you need about $16,000 to live the dream.

The said company partnered with seven other local Sturgis businesses and promises to give one lucky winner sixteen grand to have the time of his/her life this August.

But what the hell do you do with that amount of money there? Worry not, as Law Tigers released the long list of benefits you get if you get selected for the grand prize.

For starters, you’ll need a motorcycle and a week-long bike rental from Black Hills Harley-Davidson costs $2,000. To match that, a new helmet, jacket, and other accessories will come from Unknown Industries costing $1,500.

Partying is fun, but you might want to take a shower and have some sleep during the week. This will be provided by Glencoe Camp Resort, which will rent you a nice cabin for $5,000. The price includes food, drinks, and VIP concert tickets.

Night Rider Jewelry will also let you get $2,000 worth of their merchandise, while Sturgis Guns are providing an AR15 and a Colt 1911 collector guns for a similar amount of money.

That only sums up to $12,500, with the rest of the prize giving you a round-trip air fare courtesy of Law Tiger Motorcycle Lawyers, a pair of crocodile riding boots by Murga Boot Company, and unlimited visits to the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame.

I guess it’s more than enough for a memorable Sturgis Rally experience. All you have to do to enter the competition is visit Law Tigers’ Facebook page and enter the sweepstakes posted there.
Sturgis bike life bike industry cruiser
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78