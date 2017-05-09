Enter Contest To Win A Deluxe Sturgis Rally Experience

If you live in Dakota, traveling and partying for a week in Sturgis
might only set you back around one or two grand, but if you have to get there from a different state, not to mention another country, this whole affair may get you broke. So here’s an awesome contest that offers the winner a free complete rally experience this year.
The true cost of enjoying one of the most famous motorcycle events depends on a lot of things, but according to the latest contest from Law Tigers Motorcycle Lawyers, you need about $16,000 to live the dream.
The said company partnered with seven other local Sturgis businesses and promises to give one lucky winner sixteen grand to have the time of his/her life this August.
But what the hell do you do with that amount of money there? Worry not, as Law Tigers released the long list of benefits you get if you get selected for the grand prize.
For starters, you’ll need a motorcycle and a week-long bike rental from Black Hills Harley-Davidson costs $2,000. To match that, a new helmet, jacket, and other accessories will come from Unknown Industries costing $1,500.
Partying is fun, but you might want to take a shower and have some sleep during the week. This will be provided by Glencoe Camp Resort, which will rent you a nice cabin for $5,000. The price includes food, drinks, and VIP concert tickets.
Night Rider Jewelry will also let you get $2,000 worth of their merchandise, while Sturgis Guns are providing an AR15 and a Colt 1911 collector guns for a similar amount of money.
That only sums up to $12,500, with the rest of the prize giving you a round-trip air fare courtesy of Law Tiger Motorcycle Lawyers, a pair of crocodile riding boots by Murga Boot Company, and unlimited visits to the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame.
I guess it’s more than enough for a memorable Sturgis Rally experience. All you have to do to enter the competition is visit Law Tigers’ Facebook page
and enter the sweepstakes posted there.