2017 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Gets Yoshimura Treatment

Starting this yer, entry-level riders have a new ADV machine to choose from. We’re talking about the all-new Kawasaki Versys-X 300
, derived from the iconic Ninja 300 platform, which is ready for adventure now thanks to Yoshimura putting out its regular goodies for the model.
As you can imagine, a new exhaust has been developed for the small adventure bike, coming in the shape of an R-77 variant to both lighten the rear end and add more oomph to the 300 cc engine.
To be more precise, four pounds (1.8 kg) have been knocked off from the stock setup. On the power side, Yoshimura
hasn’t exactly said how much horsepower and torque you obtain using their configuration, but look no further than a 3-4 percent increase.
The exhaust comes in a Works Finish with carbon fiber cap and is delivered complete with a stainless steel laser etched heat shield that gets mounted on the pipe to protect your or your passenger leg.
Yoshimura says its new R-77 slip-on is a qualified manufacturer declared replacement part, which means it should be street legal in most areas.
Another weight reduction part from Yoshi is the new fender eliminator that was specially created for the 2017 Versys-X 300. The kit replaces the bulkier factory unit with a simple carbon fiber frame that holds the license plate and the original turn indicators.
Note that it will ditch the small original mudguard which increases the chance of road grit, water, and muck to be thrown on the rear seat and your back by the rear wheel when riding in the rain.
The slip-on comes with a manufacturer suggested retail price of $459 while the tail tidy kit is offered at $139, both being available as of now.
You can also check the clip below for a sound comparison between the stock and modified exhaust.