autoevolution

2017 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Gets Yoshimura Treatment

 
15 May 2017, 14:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Starting this yer, entry-level riders have a new ADV machine to choose from. We’re talking about the all-new Kawasaki Versys-X 300, derived from the iconic Ninja 300 platform, which is ready for adventure now thanks to Yoshimura putting out its regular goodies for the model.
As you can imagine, a new exhaust has been developed for the small adventure bike, coming in the shape of an R-77 variant to both lighten the rear end and add more oomph to the 300 cc engine.

To be more precise, four pounds (1.8 kg) have been knocked off from the stock setup. On the power side, Yoshimura hasn’t exactly said how much horsepower and torque you obtain using their configuration, but look no further than a 3-4 percent increase.

The exhaust comes in a Works Finish with carbon fiber cap and is delivered complete with a stainless steel laser etched heat shield that gets mounted on the pipe to protect your or your passenger leg.

Yoshimura says its new R-77 slip-on is a qualified manufacturer declared replacement part, which means it should be street legal in most areas.

Another weight reduction part from Yoshi is the new fender eliminator that was specially created for the 2017 Versys-X 300. The kit replaces the bulkier factory unit with a simple carbon fiber frame that holds the license plate and the original turn indicators.

Note that it will ditch the small original mudguard which increases the chance of road grit, water, and muck to be thrown on the rear seat and your back by the rear wheel when riding in the rain.

The slip-on comes with a manufacturer suggested retail price of $459 while the tail tidy kit is offered at $139, both being available as of now.

You can also check the clip below for a sound comparison between the stock and modified exhaust.

bike exhaust kawasaki motorcycles bike accessories adventure small displacement Versys
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78