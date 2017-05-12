CSC Releases New RXR Adventure Touring Model

You asked, CSC delivered! The motorcycle maker listened to its customers’ wishes and unveiled a new RXR machine, which is a no-frills version of the RX3
model.
The RXR uses the same chassis, powertrain, seat, wheels, and bodywork as the RX3 but it ditches the top case, rear rack, engine and frame guards, body panel decals, passenger foot pegs, and fork panels.
The bike also comes with a cut-down windshield and a blacked-out exhaust shield. The final setup is said to be more than 50 lbs (22 kg) lighter than the original RX3.
“Our customers asked for a version of the RX3 that eliminated all of the touring equipment but kept the same proven RX3 power train,”
said Steve Seidner, President and CEO of CSC Motorcycles. “People in the industry tell us we rekindled the interest in small-displacement adventure bikes. The success of our RX3 has attracted some of the world’s largest motorcycle manufacturers to offer bikes in our displacement category.”
CSC Motorcycles is also proud to see that the recently-announced slate of small bikes from other companies don’t offer any of the accessories that are standard on its RX3. And even with all of them on board, the model is as much as $2,000 cheaper.
The RXR can be configured with the RX3’s luggage and other touring
features if you wish to take it far away from home. The company even offers a Wolfman line of soft luggage, which seems to be a popular option for riders.
Seidner also explains that purchasers of CSC’s iconic 250 cc motorcycles can participate in the company’s annual 2,000-mile Baja expeditions, including whale watching, a visit to Baja’s prehistoric cave paintings, and some of the best and most scenic riding on the planet at no charge than personal expenses.
The new CSC RXR is available in blue, pearlescent white, orange, and silver. It comes with a price tag of $3,495 and a 2-year unlimited mileage warranty.