autoevolution

CSC Releases New RXR Adventure Touring Model

 
12 May 2017, 11:50 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
You asked, CSC delivered! The motorcycle maker listened to its customers’ wishes and unveiled a new RXR machine, which is a no-frills version of the RX3 model.
The RXR uses the same chassis, powertrain, seat, wheels, and bodywork as the RX3 but it ditches the top case, rear rack, engine and frame guards, body panel decals, passenger foot pegs, and fork panels.

The bike also comes with a cut-down windshield and a blacked-out exhaust shield. The final setup is said to be more than 50 lbs (22 kg) lighter than the original RX3.

“Our customers asked for a version of the RX3 that eliminated all of the touring equipment but kept the same proven RX3 power train,” said Steve Seidner, President and CEO of CSC Motorcycles. “People in the industry tell us we rekindled the interest in small-displacement adventure bikes. The success of our RX3 has attracted some of the world’s largest motorcycle manufacturers to offer bikes in our displacement category.”

CSC Motorcycles is also proud to see that the recently-announced slate of small bikes from other companies don’t offer any of the accessories that are standard on its RX3. And even with all of them on board, the model is as much as $2,000 cheaper.

The RXR can be configured with the RX3’s luggage and other touring features if you wish to take it far away from home. The company even offers a Wolfman line of soft luggage, which seems to be a popular option for riders.

Seidner also explains that purchasers of CSC’s iconic 250 cc motorcycles can participate in the company’s annual 2,000-mile Baja expeditions, including whale watching, a visit to Baja’s prehistoric cave paintings, and some of the best and most scenic riding on the planet at no charge than personal expenses.

The new CSC RXR is available in blue, pearlescent white, orange, and silver. It comes with a price tag of $3,495 and a 2-year unlimited mileage warranty.
csc rxr csc motorcycles Touring adventure small displacement
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78