SPIDI Details New Globetracker Adventure Jacket

11 May 2017, 9:50 UTC ·
Having the right equipment for an adventure on two wheels is a very important thing, and the Globetracker is the latest evolution of SPIDI’s famous touring collection, being designed by the company’s Safety Lab with the aim to raise the standards of ergonomics, safety, and comfort in long-distance riding.
The Globetracker jacket is EN13595 certified and, thanks to a particular molecular control membrane that is directly coupled to the outer fabric, is completely waterproof while offering rapid breathability and minimum levels of condensation.

At the same time, the garment features large air vents on the chest, arms, and back, enriched by waterproof and resealable closures to chill you on a hot summer day but still offer increased water protection when the downpour gets you in the middle of the plains.

The Cebonner outer fabric allows for exceptional fit due to its elastic properties on the two axes and the highest levels of abrasion resistance.

Speaking of that, the Globetracker is entirely EN13595-1 certified which means the whole jacket withstood the toughest abrasion, tearing, and impact test simulations according to CE standards.

To achieve this, the jacket features triple stitchings on the impact areas, SPIDI’s latest fabrics, a well-thought design that works as a frame, plus a full kit of EN1621-1 certified Forcetech protector pads.

In the active safety department, the Globetracker uses 360-degree 3M Scotchlite reflective inserts, and there’s also a high visibility color option available.

For riding in cold weather, SPIDI enhanced the model with a 150-gram removable thermal down jacket in the interior that can be worn separately, while the jacket is lined with CoolMax material to promote breathability.

Other features include punched mesh fabric, Polar Microfleece, zip fastener to join with trousers, adjustable waist fastening, adjustable CE protectors, and collar, as well as a water repellent Teflon coating.

The jacket is being offered in sizes ranging from M to 4XL in two color setups - Black and Grey or Grey and YellowFluo. The price is set at $999.9 in North America and €799.9 in Europe.

