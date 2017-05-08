autoevolution

Alpinestars Puts Out Limited Edition MACH 1 Supertech R Boots

 
8 May 2017, 13:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
You too can now ride in the same boots Maverick Vinales wears in MotoGP as Alpinestars released the Limited Edition MACH 1 Supertech R model.
Since moving to Movistar Yamaha for the 2017 season, Maverick Vinales has proved his premier class credentials with strong race wins at the MotoGP rounds of Qatar and Argentina.

Combining a unique riding style with power, poise, and pace, the Spaniard is more than living up to his namesake expression “Maverick” - he is actually redefining it.

The first European stop of the 2017 MotoGP Championship took place at Jerez, Spain, which is the country of Maverick’s birth. And to celebrate his individualist talent, Alpinestars has created the Limited Edition MACH 1 Supertech R, a 2017 Vinales race replica of us mortals.

The new boot is based on the iconic Supertech R model, inheriting all its features and technical innovations while being available in a limited color scheme that combines just the right amount of gray, red, and black in a setup that mirrors Vinale’s equipment.

Alpinestars most iconic riding boot, the Supertech R has undergone a series of evolutions to significantly ramp up its performance features even further.

The boot uses a durable and technical microfiber upper construction for flexibility, a microfiber main shell, a redesigned front flex area as well as a lightweight rubber compound sole that offers great grip and feel.

Protection is ensured by a new external TPU shin plate, integral replaceable TPU/aluminum toe sliders, polymer heel plate slider and more. The boot is CE certified to EN 13634:2010.

The boots are available in men’s Euro sizes 42 through 46, but their availability is extremely limited so early purchase is recommended to ensure fulfillments. Just like the limited edition Marc Marquez Supertech R replicas, they are priced at $499.95 (roughly €457). Grab yours now!
protective gear MotoGP motorcycle safety road safety
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78