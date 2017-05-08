Alpinestars Puts Out Limited Edition MACH 1 Supertech R Boots

You too can now ride in the same boots Maverick Vinales wears in MotoGP as Alpinestars
released the Limited Edition MACH 1 Supertech R model.
Since moving to Movistar Yamaha for the 2017 season, Maverick Vinales has proved his premier class credentials with strong race wins at the MotoGP rounds of Qatar and Argentina.
Combining a unique riding style with power, poise, and pace, the Spaniard is more than living up to his namesake expression “Maverick” - he is actually redefining it.
The first European stop of the 2017 MotoGP Championship took place at Jerez, Spain, which is the country of Maverick’s birth. And to celebrate his individualist talent, Alpinestars has created the Limited Edition MACH 1 Supertech R, a 2017 Vinales race replica of us mortals.
The new boot is based on the iconic Supertech R model, inheriting all its features and technical innovations while being available in a limited color scheme that combines just the right amount of gray, red, and black in a setup that mirrors Vinale’s equipment.
Alpinestars most iconic riding boot, the Supertech R has undergone a series of evolutions to significantly ramp up its performance features even further.
The boot uses a durable and technical microfiber upper construction for flexibility, a microfiber main shell, a redesigned front flex area as well as a lightweight rubber compound sole that offers great grip and feel.
Protection is ensured by a new external TPU shin plate, integral replaceable TPU/aluminum toe sliders, polymer heel plate slider and more. The boot is CE certified to EN 13634:2010.
The boots are available in men’s Euro sizes 42 through 46, but their availability is extremely limited so early purchase is recommended to ensure fulfillments. Just like the limited edition Marc Marquez Supertech R
replicas, they are priced at $499.95 (roughly €457). Grab yours now!