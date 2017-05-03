TCX Puts Out New Retro Waterproof Riding Boots

Looking for some nice retro-inspired boots
to match your chopper? Italian footwear specialist TCX just released its new FUEL model recently, and it can already be found in stores.
The new boot is designed for touring and is said to offer increased comfort both on and off the bike while not sacrificing safety. The model is also offered in two versions to suit more riders.
Starting with the FUEL GTX, this variant of the boot features a full-grain leather upper in faded black with gear lever contact protection and contrasting stitching for a classy look. The waterproof and highly breathable GORE-TEX membrane incorporated in its structure assures comfort in most adverse weather conditions.
The boots are CE-certified in line with the new EN 13634:2015 regulations, meaning that riders will benefit from the best protection possible in case of a crash. The boot fastens using an internal side zip concealed by a Velcro band and two external buckles which can be adjusted to size.
The footbed is anatomic shaped and replaceable, while the sole has a deep tread to guarantee grip on all surfaces. The boot’s internals also includes toe and heel reinforcements.
Next in line is the FUEL WP (Waterproof), which enjoys the same solid construction with the exception of the GORE-TEX membrane. This variant instead uses a waterproof lining to offer maximum protection in case of heavy rain.
Both boots can be found in physical and online motorcycle equipment stores across Europe now. The FUEL GTX can be had in black in sizes ranging from 36 and 48 at a suggested price of £219.99 (€260).
The FUEL WP model is available in black and brown, with size ranging between the same values. This one, however, comes in a bit cheaper at £199.99 (€237).
Check with TCX’s online portal
to locate the nearest outlet.