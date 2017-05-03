autoevolution

TCX Puts Out New Retro Waterproof Riding Boots

 
3 May 2017, 14:47 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Looking for some nice retro-inspired boots to match your chopper? Italian footwear specialist TCX just released its new FUEL model recently, and it can already be found in stores.
The new boot is designed for touring and is said to offer increased comfort both on and off the bike while not sacrificing safety. The model is also offered in two versions to suit more riders.

Starting with the FUEL GTX, this variant of the boot features a full-grain leather upper in faded black with gear lever contact protection and contrasting stitching for a classy look. The waterproof and highly breathable GORE-TEX membrane incorporated in its structure assures comfort in most adverse weather conditions.

The boots are CE-certified in line with the new EN 13634:2015 regulations, meaning that riders will benefit from the best protection possible in case of a crash. The boot fastens using an internal side zip concealed by a Velcro band and two external buckles which can be adjusted to size.

The footbed is anatomic shaped and replaceable, while the sole has a deep tread to guarantee grip on all surfaces. The boot’s internals also includes toe and heel reinforcements.

Next in line is the FUEL WP (Waterproof), which enjoys the same solid construction with the exception of the GORE-TEX membrane. This variant instead uses a waterproof lining to offer maximum protection in case of heavy rain.

Both boots can be found in physical and online motorcycle equipment stores across Europe now. The FUEL GTX can be had in black in sizes ranging from 36 and 48 at a suggested price of £219.99 (€260).

The FUEL WP model is available in black and brown, with size ranging between the same values. This one, however, comes in a bit cheaper at £199.99 (€237).

Check with TCX’s online portal to locate the nearest outlet.
protective gear tcx motorcycle safety road safety cruiser
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78