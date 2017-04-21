Limited Edition Alpinestars Marc Marquez Supertech R Replica Out Now

autoevolution

Renowned riding gear manufacturer Alpinestars has announced the release of a special edition boot that pays homage to Marc Marquez’s success on U.S. grounds during his career in MotoGP.
Three-time World Champion Marc Marquez has a special affair with the Circuit of the Americas , where he will be again this weekend as part of the 2017 MotoGP championship.

Since his GP debut in 2013, Marc has won every round of the Americas, set the circuit record in 2014, and set the fastest lap time a year later. This weekend, he’s back on track with the determination and skill to secure his fifth consecutive win there.

And to celebrate the great success he’s had so far, Alpinestars has elected to dedicate a Limited Edition Supertech R riding boot to the champion. The addition will be known as the Republik Supertech R.

The limited edition model features all the same technical innovations as the iconic Supertech R, but will be wearing a special color setup. The Republik boasts a Red, White, and Blue paint scheme best suiting the GP of the America’s.

Lady Liberty, stars, and the MM93 logo finish off the look, with the result being a highly captivating premium race boot with a modern motorsport feel to it.

The company’s most iconic riding boot, worn by a lot of champions, has undergone a series of evolutions to significantly ramp up its performance features even further.

The boot uses a durable and technical microfiber upper construction for flexibility, a microfiber main shell, a redesigned front flex area, and a lightweight rubber compound sole that offers great grip and fell.

Protection is assured by a newly designed external TPU shin plate, integrated replaceable TPU/Aluminum toe sliders, polymer heel plate slider and more. The boot is CE certified to EN 13634:2010.

It also comes in sizes ranging from 42-46 (EU sizing) at a price of $499.95.
