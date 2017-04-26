Black Brand Introducing New Mirror Buster Gloves

autoevolution

If you’re sick of stupidly-colored Power Ranger motorcycling gear and are searching for some rock-n-roll stuff, Black Brand might have what you need. And their latest addition to the men’s collection is the Mirror Buster glove, which looks as badass as its name.
Of course, busting someone’s mirror for a small mishap in traffic isn’t something you should do with or without these gloves. Violence against cagers will only attract more hate towards us riders and possibly even more violence.

Naming aside, the new Mirror Buster gloves look perfect for any urban rider with a rocker soul. With a style that’s a cross between street, motocross and MMA, these gloves should perfectly match with any sportbike or naked out there.

Incorporating a D3O insert for your knuckles and palm, the gloves feature riveted leather pads for your fingers to protect them from whatever they might meet. They look sturdy while also providing an adequate ventilation through mesh panels and and small holes on the palm side.

Made from top-grain leather, mesh and neoprene, they also have CellTouch fingertips which let you operate touch screen devices without having to take your gloves off.

The wrist ends have a MMA-style hook-and-loop closures, for great comfort and adjustability and come with a two-year manufacturer’s warranty.

The Black Brand Mirror Buster gloves are available in men’s sizes S to 3XL and come with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $84.95. You can buy them through your local Tucker Rocky | Biker’s Choice dealer.

Online buyers can order the new gloves from renowned e-shops like RevZilla, Competition Accessories, Cycle Gear, J & P Cycles, Motorcycle Superstore, and others.

Also, don’t forget to visit Black Bran’s website for more macho riding gear and casual wear items. As a side note, fingerless-bare-knuckle gloves are not suitable for riding if you ask me, no matter how cool they look.
