Ford F-650 And F-750 Updated For Model Year 2018

Heavy-duty pickup trucks are fine, but if the job is bigger than that, then what one needs is a medium-duty work truck. Redesigned in 2014 for model year 2016
, the F-650 and F-750 commercial vehicles are in line to receive small but well-deserved improvements for 2018.
Available in Regular Cab, Super Cab, and Crew Cab body styles, the refreshed models can be had in straight-frame, kick-up frame, and dedicated tractor flavors. Manufactured at the Ohio Assembly Plant
, the 2018 F-650 and 2018 F-750 tractor derivatives receive electronic stability control and traction control brakes as standard.
Work trucks with high electrical demands, including towing and road service vehicles, can be specified with a high-output 240-amp alternator. The thing is, this option is exclusive to the gas-powered 6.8-liter V10, a.k.a. the less torquey of the two choices.
Models powered by the 6.7-liter turbo diesel, on the other hand, are now available with an automatic regeneration inhibitor. This feature gives the driver control over the regeneration process of the diesel particulate filter
. A further update comes in the form of a front bumper extension, which moves the bumper from flush to three inches in front of the grille. The reasoning behind this bit of kit is simple: limiting hood wear and front-end collision damage.
Last, but certainly not least, Ford’s engineers relocated the oil and transmission dipsticks on the F-650/F-750 for easy access from ground level. There’s no pricing available at the present moment for 2018 models, but ordering is confirmed to begin in the summer, with the first deliveries slated to happen this fall.
As ever, the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel delivers 270 ponies and a mammoth 675 pound-feet of torque in its standard tune, whereas the top version is rated at 330 hp and 725 pound-feet. Designed to work for more than 500,000 miles, the Power Stroke is covered by a five-year/250,000-mile limited warranty.