autoevolution

Ford F-650 And F-750 Updated For Model Year 2018

 
3 May 2017, 14:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Heavy-duty pickup trucks are fine, but if the job is bigger than that, then what one needs is a medium-duty work truck. Redesigned in 2014 for model year 2016, the F-650 and F-750 commercial vehicles are in line to receive small but well-deserved improvements for 2018.
Available in Regular Cab, Super Cab, and Crew Cab body styles, the refreshed models can be had in straight-frame, kick-up frame, and dedicated tractor flavors. Manufactured at the Ohio Assembly Plant, the 2018 F-650 and 2018 F-750 tractor derivatives receive electronic stability control and traction control brakes as standard.

Work trucks with high electrical demands, including towing and road service vehicles, can be specified with a high-output 240-amp alternator. The thing is, this option is exclusive to the gas-powered 6.8-liter V10, a.k.a. the less torquey of the two choices.

Models powered by the 6.7-liter turbo diesel, on the other hand, are now available with an automatic regeneration inhibitor. This feature gives the driver control over the regeneration process of the diesel particulate filter. A further update comes in the form of a front bumper extension, which moves the bumper from flush to three inches in front of the grille. The reasoning behind this bit of kit is simple: limiting hood wear and front-end collision damage.

Last, but certainly not least, Ford’s engineers relocated the oil and transmission dipsticks on the F-650/F-750 for easy access from ground level. There’s no pricing available at the present moment for 2018 models, but ordering is confirmed to begin in the summer, with the first deliveries slated to happen this fall.

As ever, the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel delivers 270 ponies and a mammoth 675 pound-feet of torque in its standard tune, whereas the top version is rated at 330 hp and 725 pound-feet. Designed to work for more than 500,000 miles, the Power Stroke is covered by a five-year/250,000-mile limited warranty.
2018 Ford F-650 US 2018 Ford F-750 Ford F-Series Ford
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75