2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Now Heading To Customers

 
2 May 2017
by
Having made its debut in the fall of 2016, the Colorado ZR2 is finally ready to meet its owners. Deliveries of the mid-size off-road pickup have begun, with customers slated to receive the $40,995 workhorse this month. And what a pickup the ZR2 is!
Manufactured at the Wentzville Assembly Center, the Colorado ZR2 is arguably the most capable mid-size truck right now, but its specialty isn’t towing nor hauling. Just like the F-150 Raptor, this fellow was designed to be proficient in driving scenarios where the tarmac ends and adventure begins.

Effectively alone in its segment, the ZR2 sports front and rear tracks 3.5 inches wider compared to the regular Colorado. Of course, the suspension system was lifted as well, by a rather reasonable 2 inches. And speaking of which, the most costly mid-size pickup of them all boasts DSSV dampers.

Produced by Multimatic, the Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve system offers the ZR2 versatility in a variety of situations, i.e. from rock crawling to two-track trails, desert running to daily driving. Besides that bit of kit and the no-nonsense exterior design, the ZR2 also prides itself on Duralife brake rotors, a fully-boxed frame, and a roll-formed high-strength steel bad.

The pictured vehicle, finished in Red Hot, is equipped with a naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6 mill matched with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The full potential of the ZR2, on the other hand, is unlocked by a much torquier turbo diesel: the class-exclusive 2.8-liter Duramax. The oil-chugging engine packs 181 ponies and, most importantly, 369 lb-ft of torque.

Customers that also plan on working the truck will not be disappointed either. Properly equipped, the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 can tow up to 5,000 pounds or carry 1,100 pounds worth of payload. The regular Colorado with the Duramax diesel, however, takes things up to 7,700 pounds worth of max towing capacity and a 3,500-pound payload.

“Producing the Colorado mid-size pickup has been a great honor, not to mention great business for the Wentzville plant,” commented Satya Veerapaneni, plant manager at Wentzville Assembly Center. “ZR2 helps to take the Colorado nameplate to the next level."
