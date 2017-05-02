Exocet Off-Road Is a Mazda Miata-Based Go-Anywhere Ariel Nomad DIY Replica

It may look like the kind of vehicle that would have gone as "posh" in the Mad Max universe (thanks to some desaturation on the photos), but the Exocet Off-Road is as real as they get.





The vehicle is designed by Exomotive, the same company that came up with the very similar Exocet, the original open-bodied vehicle that was destined for asphalt use. The similarities with its UK cousin, the Ariel Atom, are striking, but then again when you create a car that has no body panels, your designers can only do so much.Since in the meantime, Ariel has come up with the Nomad , the Exocet Off-Road will have the same fate as its predecessor when it comes to finding its spot in the automotive world. Like the British go-anywhere model, the Exocet Off-Road also uses third-party components for its drivetrain.It can be equipped with all sorts of engines, but the team decided to go for a Miata for the prototype. However, the standard engine has been tuned by Flyin' Miata to produce 252 hp, giving the Exocet Off-Road sufficient power to turn those huge wheels (well, by comparison to the rest of the body, at least) and go over obstacles with speed.The Exocet products are all about fun, and since you can assemble the vehicles yourself in your barn, they're also pretty cheap. Depending on your powertrain configuration, they say the Exocet Off-Road can cost as little as $14,000. Let's face it, that is motorcycle money.Apart from the complete roll cage, the body of the Off-Road looks identical to the original model, but that's just an illusion. As we've said, there are no design innovations, but the rough-terrain vehicle actually has wider tracks, a longer wheelbase and, obviously, enhanced suspension travel (up to 14 inches).We can't think of many ways that you could have more fun with $14,000, but if you do, we kindly ask you to change your mind by watching the clip below.