autoevolution

Exocet Off-Road Is a Mazda Miata-Based Go-Anywhere Ariel Nomad DIY Replica

 
2 May 2017, 9:45 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
It may look like the kind of vehicle that would have gone as "posh" in the Mad Max universe (thanks to some desaturation on the photos), but the Exocet Off-Road is as real as they get.
The vehicle is designed by Exomotive, the same company that came up with the very similar Exocet, the original open-bodied vehicle that was destined for asphalt use. The similarities with its UK cousin, the Ariel Atom, are striking, but then again when you create a car that has no body panels, your designers can only do so much.

Since in the meantime, Ariel has come up with the Nomad, the Exocet Off-Road will have the same fate as its predecessor when it comes to finding its spot in the automotive world. Like the British go-anywhere model, the Exocet Off-Road also uses third-party components for its drivetrain.

It can be equipped with all sorts of engines, but the team decided to go for a Miata for the prototype. However, the standard engine has been tuned by Flyin' Miata to produce 252 hp, giving the Exocet Off-Road sufficient power to turn those huge wheels (well, by comparison to the rest of the body, at least) and go over obstacles with speed.

The Exocet products are all about fun, and since you can assemble the vehicles yourself in your barn, they're also pretty cheap. Depending on your powertrain configuration, they say the Exocet Off-Road can cost as little as $14,000. Let's face it, that is motorcycle money.

Apart from the complete roll cage, the body of the Off-Road looks identical to the original model, but that's just an illusion. As we've said, there are no design innovations, but the rough-terrain vehicle actually has wider tracks, a longer wheelbase and, obviously, enhanced suspension travel (up to 14 inches).

We can't think of many ways that you could have more fun with $14,000, but if you do, we kindly ask you to change your mind by watching the clip below.

Exocet Off-Road Exocet exomotive off-road DIY kit car
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78