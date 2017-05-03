What F-150 Raptor? Here’s The F-250 MegaRaptor!

Somewhere in Tucson, Arizona, there’s a little shop called F250R
that specializes in turning Super Duty trucks into very capable off-road machines. The outfit’s newest product is the MegaRaptor, an extensively modified F-250 that comes with oodles of capability.
“Why would anyone need something like the F-250 MegaRaptor?”
The answer to that is towing. The Ford F-150 Raptor
is an impressive truck as is, but what about the peeps who wish to tow more than 8,000 pounds or put more than 1,200 pounds of stuff in the bed?
The solution comes in the form of the F-250
MegaRaptor, but it should be mentioned that such a mean-looking workhorse isn’t cheap. A complete conversion starts from $28,000 not including the donor vehicle, and that’s before you even look at the options list. Bearing in mind the cheapest Super Duty for the 2016 model year starts from $32,385, you’re looking at a $60,385-plus build.
As per F250R, the engine of choice is the 6.7-liter Power Stroke because, well, look at those wheels! Those are 46-inch Michelin XZL tires with aluminum rims borrowed from a U.S. Army Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle. To ensure durability, the military-spec rims are CNC drilled with rock rings.
As for the Raptor-like bedsides and front clip, those are made from fiberglass. The lights, meanwhile, are the same units you'll find on the F-150 Raptor. Then there’s the suspension system, featuring Bilstein 5100 shocks and 4 inches of lift. Coilovers at the front matched with multi-pack rear leaf springs are available as well.
A typical conversion takes anything between four to six weeks, and the ordering process starts with a $1k deposit. When the Tucson-based shop gives the OK to bring the truck in, that is when the customer needs to pay a 50 percent deposit. The remaining amount is due prior to the MegaRaptor leaving the facility.
Sometimes I do stupid things but I love these trucks!!!! So I let a couple of guys take it from the Ford dealership...with no clue who they were lol. This is a SuperRaptor that I converted to a Mega so it still says SuperRaptor on the side... www.F250R.com #megaraptor #superduty #superraptor #liftedtrucks #fordtrucks #superduty #customford #raptors
