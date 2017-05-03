What F-150 Raptor? Here’s The F-250 MegaRaptor!

Sometimes I do stupid things but I love these trucks!!!! So I let a couple of guys take it from the Ford dealership...with no clue who they were lol. This is a SuperRaptor that I converted to a Mega so it still says SuperRaptor on the side... www.F250R.com #megaraptor #superduty #superraptor #liftedtrucks #fordtrucks #superduty #customford #raptors

A post shared by SuperRaptors & MegaRaptors (@f250r) on Apr 19, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT