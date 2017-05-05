Corbin Puts Out New Dual Touring Saddle For Indian Chiefs

autoevolution

If you love spending hundreds of miles at a time on your Indian Chief model, then you might want to have a bit more comfort than what the standard cruiser has to offer. And here’s where Corbin steps in with a new Dual Touring saddle for your specific model.
The company says this newest version of its popular Dual Touring saddle is the world’s first production heated and cooled motorcycle saddle, and, like any other product of theirs, it was designed for easy installation, and everything needed to work is contained within the unit itself.

The new Dual Touring is described as the perfect blend of form and function for the new Indian Chief models. The designers have maximized seating area and positioned the rider bucket in the sweet spot to offer the best possible ergonomics and long range comfort.

Sculpted seating platforms conform to the shape of the rider’s body to give him/her more square inches of even support and eliminate hot spots and pressure on your tailbone.

As a side note, Corbin says this version of the Dual Touring saddle is designed to work best with two Corbin backrests or its Tourbox. However, it will not work with the Indian sissy-bar or Roadmaster trunk.

So, how can everything required to cool and heat the saddle is contained in one unit? The system used by Corbin relies on the Peltier Effect, an effect whereby heat is given out or absorbed when an electric current passes through a junction between two materials.

Add in a couple of fans and some clever application, and you’re rigged for the road in any condition without pumps, compressors or fluids to do the job. It should be noted the cooling effect is affected by ambient temperature.

The saddle will work on Indian Chief models made between 2014-2017, and the one with both heating and cooling functions starts at $993.
