2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Spotted in Germany, a Gentle Giant

27 Jun 2017, 12:14 UTC ·
by
Porschephiles from around the world should be prepared to say hello to the 2018 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. The range-topping Panny has now landed on the street and we have an example for you.
This Zuffenahusen machine was recently spotted in Aichtal, Germany and we weren't kidding in the final part of the title above. Even with all the dynamic body details that set this Panamera derivative apart from the tamer 4 E-Hybrid, an untrained eye won't be able to tell that the thing packs 680 gas-electric ponies - we'll tip our lens to Autogespot for these images.

We'll remind you that the lineup king adds 136 electric horses to the 550 hp of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, which is shared with the Panamera Turbo. The powaaah is set all four wheels using the automekr's PTV Plus (torque vectoring) system.

Interestingly, while the German automaker has published the Nurburgring lap time of the new Panamera Turbo, we haven't been given a Green Hell number for the Turbo S E-Hybrid.

We've been keeping an eye on the latter's Ring performance, even since a prototype was spotted flying across the infamous German track back in April.

Truth be told, the 680 hp model's Ring chronograph performance isn't just a number. You see, despite playing in a completely different league, the Panamera and the Alfa Romeo Giulia are engaged in a Nordschleife sedan record brawl.

It all started with the six-speed manual Giulia Quadrifoglio set a 7:39 record, which was broken by the Panamera Turbo (the German machine was one second quicker that the 510 hp Italian four-door). Nevertheless, Alfa returned to the Green Hell with the automatic incarnation of the Giulia Q, setting a 7:32 lap time.

So, if you're the kind who loves bets, now would be a good time to place one. Hopefully, Porsche will decide to close this circle soon.
