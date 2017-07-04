autoevolution

Massive BMW R 1200 GS Recall Over Bad Forks

4 Jul 2017, 9:17 UTC ·
by
It has been a while since BMW Motorrad screwed it up, but it looks like its most successful motorcycle has quite some serious issues. A massive service campaign has begun for the R 1200 GS over faulty fork stanchions.
The worldwide recall affects all BMW R 1200 GS and R 1200 GS Adventure models made between November 2013 to June 2017, which roughly translates to around 150,000 motorcycles.

According to the bulletin, BMW Motorrad has determined during ongoing field observations that the fixed fork tube of the specified models can suffer preliminary damage due to unusual incidents with momentary high stress without the user noticing the damage.

Such high stress can be caused when driving over an obstacle, during a fall or when driving through deep potholes with unvarying speed. Preliminary damage to the front wheel rim is also not unusual in such cases, but need not be necessarily present.

Potential preliminary damage to the fixed fork tube manifests itself through a gap between the pipe, and the pressed in top seal plugs. For the check, the rubber grommet mounted in this position must be pushed down.

Owners of the affected units will be informed by BMW Motorrad of the service campaign, and all authorized dealers are equipped to carry out the check and repairs of the flawed components.

As with all recalls, the operation is free of charge, and all affected customers are encouraged to contact their nearest authorized BMW Motorrad dealer as soon as possible to plan the service inspection and fix job.

It should go without saying that you should stop riding your GS on unpaved roads and stay away from potholes or any other bump that could affect the fork.

Still think this is not that serious? Well, owners have created a special website to post their bad experiences with the faulty stanchions. And yes, some of them led to injury, so you’d better give your BMW Motorrad dealer a call right now.
