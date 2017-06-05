Harley-Davidson Recalls Touring Models Over Oil Leak Hazard

Harley-Davidson announced it’s recalling specific touring models over an issue that affects the engine oil cooler lines, which may detach and spill the bike’s "black blood" all over the place. And we all know what can happen if the oil reaches the rear wheel while riding.





As a result, the recall is now in full effect, and if you haven’t been informed yet by the company, you should take your tourer to the nearest authorized dealer to fix it. The technicians will inspect and correct the oil cooler line clamps accordingly free of cost. The recall affects the 2017 model year Electra Glide Ultra Classic, Road King, Road King Special , Street Glide, Street Glide Special, Road Glide, Road Glide Special as well as the Police Electra and Police Road King. The motorcycles have been made between July 2, 2016, and May 9, 2017.According to the documents released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the oil line clamps (identified by part numbers 10198, 10080, and 10344) may not have been installed correctly on the specified touring models. H-D says the problem appeared as a result of a missed operation on the assembly line.This problem first appeared in a dealer where the technicians were having such a model running on the dynamometer stand. At one point, the oil cooler line detached by itself so the dealer notified the company which started an investigation.This got initially closed on April 13 this year after no simmilar defects were reported in the field. However, a week later, Harley-Davidson received a report of a crash that happened after an oil line detached and made the rear wheel lose grip.The case got reopened, and, from April 20 to May 9, investigators performed a new review of customer contacts and warranty reports along with reviewing assembly plant personnel records and inspections.This time, H-D discovered nine field reports including two more crashes that reportedly happened due to a detached oil line. Thankfully, the riders only sustained minor injuries.As a result, the recall is now in full effect, and if you haven’t been informed yet by the company, you should take your tourer to the nearest authorized dealer to fix it. The technicians will inspect and correct the oil cooler line clamps accordingly free of cost.