Dunlop Recalls Motorcycle Tire Over Manufacturing Error

 
6 Jun 2017
by
Good tires are vital to riding a motorcycle, especially if you stop and corner without crashing. Well, on that idea, if you bought a certain type of Dunlop Sportmax tires for your bike, you’d better take them back.
A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) report informs that Sumitomo Rubber USA, LLC (Sumitomo) is recalling certain models of Dunlop Sportmax Q3+ motorcycle tires, size 120/70ZR17.

The affected tires may present porosities in the shoulder region and fail to comply with the requirements of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMSS) number 19, “New Pneumatic Tires-Other Than Passenger Cars.”

In more simple words, those tires have air pockets in the rubber around the shoulder, which is the strip treading on the asphalt when you lean the motorcycle into a corner.

The tire defect may affect the handling and/or steering characteristics of the motorcycle while continued use can result in tread chunking and a possible crash, as you could imagine.

Dunlop said it will notify the retailers and customers along with offering replacement tires free of charge. The recall is expected to start this June, but if you want more details, you can give Dunlop Motorcycle Tires a call at 1-800-845-8378.

The Dunlop Sportmax Q3+ is the only hypersport tire made in the U.S.A. The model was designed at Dunlop’s Buffalo, NY, headquarters and is being made in the local plant on the same high-tech production line as the company’s racing tires.


Otherwise, you made a great choice - Dunlop’s Carbon Fiber Technology (CFT) employed in the Q3+ uses carbon fiber reinforcement in the tire sidewalls for exceptional cornering performance and feel.

The aggressive Q3+ tread pattern uses minimal tread grooves that are long to enhance wet-weather performance. MT Multi-Tread™ technology in the Q3+ rear tire uses a silica-infused, long-wearing compound in the center of the tread for longer tread life, and special lateral grip compounds on the left and ride shoulders for outstanding grip.
