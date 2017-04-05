Dunlop Releasing New Sportmax Q3+ Motorcycle Tire

autoevolution
Dunlop introduced the Sportmax Q3 tire about four years ago, and, after having success with it thanks to its track and street performance, the manufacturer is back now with the Sportmax Q3+ variant which promises to be even better.
So, what’s new with the Q3+ version? Well, Dunlop aimed to provide the same performance as with the previous version but with an added longevity, so riders can pack more track days and winding roads trips into the lifespan of the tires.

This means that the tire had to be reconfigured in terms of design, squeezing every gram of weight and fraction of performance out of its components. The final result is 80 percent different from the original Sportmax Q3 and is said to last up to 30 percent more.

The median section of the rear tire uses silica to increase longevity without affecting the grip. Sidewalls got carbon fiber reinforcements along with drastic compound changes which contributed to an increase between 3.5 to 6 percent in footprint and more grip at max lean angles.

An aggressive tread pattern was used on the Q3+, which uses minimal tread grooves that are long in length to offer good water dispersion and traction wet conditions.

Offering more longevity and better grip makes the Q3+ superior to the standard Q3. And as Dunlop says, testing out the two on track at Roebling Road Raceway resulted in the former being more than a second quicker.

The Sportmax Q3+ was designed at Dunlop’s Buffalo, NY headquarters and is manufactured in its high-tech plant in the same city using the same methods as with the racing tires.

The new tire comes in two sizes for the front and four for the rear, which should cover most of the sportbikes on the market now. However, some will go on sale in May while other will be available in August this year.
