autoevolution

Dunlop Caters To The Needs Of Classic Car Owners With Sport Classic Tires

 
8 May 2017, 11:09 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Owning a classic car can be troublesome. Beyond the fragility of a decades-old machine and the elbow grease needed to keep such a vehicle in tip-top shape, there’s also the problem of tires. To put it briefly, there are not too many options out there.
An excellent example of supply being far greater than demand comes in the form of 325/65 VR 17 Pirelli Scorpion tires. Designed only for the Lamborghini LM002, Pirelli no longer makes this size for one very specific reason: Only 328 LM002s were ever made, and virtually none of them are used as daily drivers.

Owners of less eccentric classics, including the likes of the air-cooled 911, 356, BMW 2000 CS, Bentley S2, and Ford Capri have it easier than that, though. That’s because the peeps over at Dunlop have introduced the Sport Classic. Dubbed as a “high-performance tire designed for classic cars,” the Sport Classic solidifies Dunlop’s firm commitment to the historic tire market.

Compared to compounds of old, the Sport Classic uses silica, thus improving adaptability to the road’s surface. This, in turn, translates to good grip in wet conditions and superior braking performance compared to the original tires. The period-correct tread pattern hides a reinforced overlay that guarantees high-speed stability, steering precision, and of course, robustness.

At this moment in time, only the 195/70 VR 14 91 V size is available at retailers. This particular tire is perfect for classy automobiles such as the Alfa Romeo Montreal, Opel Monza, Ferrari Dino, and Glas 2600. By August, availability will grow up to 215/70 VR 15 98 W. This size is suitable for retro metal that includes the Ferrari 365 Jensen Interceptor, and Maserati Khamsin.

“To meet growing market demand and building on our heritage, Dunlop is proud to offer drivers of classic cars an authentic, classic looking tire, with modern high-performance tire technologies,” declared Martijn de Jonge, brand director at Goodyear & Associated Brands EMEA.
Dunlop Sport Classic tire Dunlop classic car Aston Martin DB5 Alfa Romeo Montreal Jensen Interceptor
press release
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78