Polaris Recalls Slingshot Over Issue Created By Previous Recall

 
13 Jun 2017
by
The problems with the Polaris Slingshot never seem to stop as the company is conducting another recall over a problem that has been created during the last model’s recall. Funny, right?
Last time Polaris put out its sales report, there was a note saying that the Slingshot deliveries were down due to low product availability caused by the recalls. Three months later, the manufacturer announces it is recalling latest Slingshots to fix a defect that was born during the last recall campaign.

Documents released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) tell that some of the service repair kits sent out to dealerships to address the previous recall for the improperly manufactured swingarms were not exactly complete.

Some of the kits were missing a pair of dust plug grommets, which were designed to protect the rear-wheel speed sensor from being contaminated by water and dirt during use.

Without the grommets, the speed sensor may become inoperative, which will make the ABS and traction/stability control warning lights come on and probably confuse them, thus not assuring a 100 percent functionality.

The issue is said to affect 8,962 units from 2015-2017 model years, or just a bit more than half of the 17,572 Slingshot three-wheelers that were recalled last time.

The previous recall campaign was created due to the swingarms’ insufficient strength to withstand a hard hit such as one produced by a pothole. The fix required installing a new swingarm cast from a redesigned mold.

Polaris became aware of the latest defect on May 25th and started the recall procedures. Slingshot dealers were informed to inspect the swingarms for missing dust plug grommets and install them as needed.

This should go without saying, but if you own such a machine and haven’t been informed yet to take it back for more repairs, do contact your local Slingshot dealer to fix the problem free of cost.
