Almost all 2018 BMW Motorcycles Get Updates

Starting with its most successful model, the 2018 R 1200 GS will come with emergency call system, the Connectivity system, and LED auxiliary headlights in a new design. But do keep in mind all of them are offered as optional equipment.



The 2018 BMW R 1200 GS Adventure will come in new paint finishes (Racing Red, Style Rally, Style Exclusive) along with a long list of new optional equipment. Apart for the previously mentioned items, you’ll be able to also get pro riding modes, Dynamic ESA, Keyless Ride, Shift Assistant Pro, Passenger package, and High Rallye seat.



Moving on to the long-range tourer, the 2018 BMW R 1200 RT will too get new paint schemes along with new ABS Pro included as standard, RT logo embossed on passenger seat, and some extra equipment like Emergency Call, and Dynamic Traction Control.



The 2018 BMW R 1200 R will only get some new colors (Style Exclusive: Iced chocolate metallic, gold brake calipers, stainless steel fuel tank cover, Achat grey metallic matte frame, tape on fuel tank) and so is the 2018 R 1200 RS (Black storm metallic and Style Exclusive: Frozen bronze metallic/Black storm metallic, gold calipers, stainless steel tank cover, Frozen bronze metallic engine spoiler, Achat grey metallic matte frame).



For 2018, the BMW S 1000 XR gets a new Style HP color setup (Light white/Racing blue metallic/Racing red) along with a Pro seat with stitched XR logo. The performance S 1000 RR only gets a new Akrapovic full titanium exhaust which is an optional extra.



The big 2018 BMW K 1600 GT, K 1600 GTL, and K 1600 B will receive optional LED auxiliary headlights along with BMW Motorrad Spezial parts parts and finishes. The rest of the range (C 650 GT, C 650 Sport, F 700 GS, F 800 GS, F 800 Adventure) will only get new paint finishes.



All new models will be available from August 2017. Contact your local BMW Motorrad dealer for pricing information.