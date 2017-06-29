autoevolution

New 3600 Lumen Lights From NiteRider

Some say that riding in the dark is more dangerous, but that isn’t really true if you can illuminate your path well enough. Normal motorcycle headlights won’t necessarily be enough, so additional lights like these NiteRider Pro ADV 3600 would be nice to have.
The new lighting set was specially created for adventure bikes and comprises a pair of dual-beam CREE LED units that emit a combined 7200 lumens resulting in a massive visibility enhancement both on trails and highways.

Venting and cooling fins are part of their functional new design, while multiple light levels are possible, including high and low beams along with a daylight safety flash.

Installation is pretty simple, with black hard-anodized, machined aluminum mounts and three plastic shims of different thicknesses to aim the spots in any direction. The company also offers a 1-inch ball for RAM mounting.

“We’re pleased to reenter the motorcycle segment with a top-shelf adventure product,” said company founder Tom Carroll. “We’ve seen customers adapting our Lumina self-contained bicycle lighting systems to their ADV bikes, so we knew there was a market for a durable lighting system with a low profile and substantial illumination. The reception has been extremely positive, and we look forward to serving the power sports industry for many years to come.”

The kit comes with all the wiring harnesses and handlebar remote as well as gold-plated connectors. All cables feature high-quality rubber jackets that remain flexible even in cold weather.

NiteRider was a pioneer in adapting LED technology to portable-lighting applications. In addition to bicycle and motorcycle lighting, the company offers products for ATVs, off-road automobiles, outdoor use, and industrial purposes.

The Pro ADV 3600 is offered at $599.99 and is backed by NiteRider’s lifetime warranty that covers any defects in material and workmanship, mechanical components, housings, covers, mounts, fasteners, and LEDs.
