autoevolution

2018 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro Gets Unveiled

26 Jun 2017, 14:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Ducati announced the introduction of a new flavor in its Multistrada range by adding the 1200 Enduro Pro model taking off-road trips capabilities up one extra notch.
23 photos
2018 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro2018 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro2018 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro2018 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro2018 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro2018 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro2018 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro2018 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro2018 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro2018 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro2018 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro2018 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro2018 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro2018 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro2018 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro2018 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro2018 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro2018 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro2018 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro2018 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro2018 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro2018 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro
The new Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro comes with an eye-catching Sand-colored exterior, featuring a rough surface finish along with a two-tone seat and black sub-frame matched by a clutch/alternator cover.

The bike’s off-road capabilities are enhanced through a set of Pirelli Scorpion Rally tires that come as standard. Measuring 120/70 R19 at the front and 170/60 R17 at the rear, the combination is perfect for unpaved paths while still offering very good performance on asphalt.

Other Pro features come in the shape of Ducati Performance bull bars by Touratech, LED lights, low windshield and type-approved Termignoni exhaust system, which is compliant with EU standards.

Power comes from the same 152 hp Ducati Testastretta DVT (Desmodromic Variable Timing) engine on the normal 1200. It is Euro 4 approved and also comes with four riding modes - Enduro, Touring, Sport, and Urban - to provide that four-bike-in-one spirit that made the model so successful.

The bike also comes with ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Lights (DCL), and semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evolution system featuring 200 mm of wheel travel.

Vehicle Hold Control (VHC) is also on the list to help during uphill starts, and so are the electronic speed control and the Bluetooth module. The latter allows you to connect your smartphone to the Ducati Multimedia System, put it in your pocket, and forget about it as some of its key functions (incoming calls, text messages, and music) will be available through the bike’s 5-inch TFT display.

The bike offers a combined fuel consumption of 5.6 l/100 km (42 mpg) and comes with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty. Price differs by region so check with your local Ducati dealer for more information.

ducati multistrada ducati motorcycles multistrada 1200 pro off-road enduro
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed