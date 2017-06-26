2018 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro Gets Unveiled

Ducati announced the introduction of a new flavor in its Multistrada
range by adding the 1200 Enduro Pro model taking off-road trips capabilities up one extra notch.
The new Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro comes with an eye-catching Sand-colored exterior, featuring a rough surface finish along with a two-tone seat and black sub-frame matched by a clutch/alternator cover.
The bike’s off-road capabilities are enhanced through a set of Pirelli Scorpion Rally tires that come as standard. Measuring 120/70 R19 at the front and 170/60 R17 at the rear, the combination is perfect for unpaved paths
while still offering very good performance on asphalt.
Other Pro features come in the shape of Ducati Performance bull bars by Touratech, LED lights, low windshield and type-approved Termignoni exhaust system, which is compliant with EU standards.
Power comes from the same 152 hp Ducati Testastretta DVT (Desmodromic Variable Timing) engine on the normal 1200. It is Euro 4 approved and also comes with four riding modes - Enduro, Touring, Sport, and Urban - to provide that four-bike-in-one spirit that made the model so successful.
The bike also comes with ABS
Cornering, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Lights (DCL), and semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evolution system featuring 200 mm of wheel travel.
Vehicle Hold Control (VHC) is also on the list to help during uphill starts, and so are the electronic speed control and the Bluetooth module. The latter allows you to connect your smartphone to the Ducati Multimedia System, put it in your pocket, and forget about it as some of its key functions (incoming calls, text messages, and music) will be available through the bike’s 5-inch TFT display.
The bike offers a combined fuel consumption of 5.6 l/100 km (42 mpg) and comes with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty. Price differs by region so check with your local Ducati dealer for more information.