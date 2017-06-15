autoevolution

Special Ducati EMT Multistradas At PPIHC This Year

15 Jun 2017, 13:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Being an official motorcycle sponsor of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC), Ducati North America has announced the expansion of the Race Smart Program for this year to include the first-ever special EMT motorcycles to serve as the first line of support on the mountain course.
8 photos
Carabinieri get new Ducati Multistrada 1200 modelsCarabinieri get new Ducati Multistrada 1200 modelsCarabinieri get new Ducati Multistrada 1200 modelsCarabinieri get new Ducati Multistrada 1200 modelsCarabinieri get new Ducati Multistrada 1200 modelsCarabinieri get new Ducati Multistrada 1200 modelsCarabinieri get new Ducati Multistrada 1200 models
As so, two specially-modified Multistrada 950 EMT motorcycle will be used by long-time race physician and safety team lead Dr. Hary Kelin and 20-year EMT veteran flight medic with the National Guard Duxton Milam.

“In the program’s first year, we saw all of the racers who were mentored through the Race Smart program improve their results and race with confidence up Pikes Peak to the finish,” said Jason Chinnock, CEO of Ducati North America. “For 2017, we saw an opportunity to further enhance the safety of all participants by incorporating moto EMTs for rapid response in the case of a course incident. This is extremely important when the emergency support teams are covering a course of more than 12 miles up a mountain peak.”

The Italian motorcycle maker partnered with the PPIHC in 2016 to create the Race Smart Program, relying on the experience of former champions to ensure all registered motorcycle entrants have the highest level of preparation and knowledge before a race.

The heart of the program is a team of seasoned rider coaches, titled the Pikes Peak Squadra Alpina (PPSA), which has also been expanded to include four-wheeled team coaches. Fred Veitch, veteran PPIHC racer and member of the Board of Directors for the Hill Climb, as well as Jeff MacPherson, who has over 50 years of experience in PPIHC and CART Indycar series, USAC Indianapolis 500, European Formula 3000, and Formula Atlantic, will be among the new members.

The PPIHC is one of the most extreme road races in the world, having 156 turns for 12.42 miles, up a treacherous mountain peak of 14,115 feet in elevation. Ducati has secured six victories since the company’s debut in 2008. It also holds the all-time course record in its class as a Ducati Multistrada 1200 S finished in 9:52.819 in 2012.
ducati multistrada ducati motorcycles motorcycle safety bike racing
UP NEXT  
FCA Is Losing Its CEO in Two Years, So the Search for His Replacement Picks Up
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa