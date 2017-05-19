Ducati Starts DRE Enduro Academy 2017

Ducati is proud to announce the beginning of its DRE Enduro Academy 2017 program, a school dedicated to off-road riding to teach participants how to handle any type of road and terrain in complete safety.





The courses fall under the leadership of experienced riders and qualified instructors led by ex-Dakar rally rider Beppe Gualini, who is the technical director of the event.



DRE Enduro Academy’s sessions are designed for everyone, from novices who want to increase their confidence and bike control to expert off-roaders who want to learn from the experience of the best riders.



Participants follow exercises to practice the right techniques for overcoming obstacles, emergency braking on loose surfaces, and learn how to handle the weight of the body on uneven roads like the “washboard” terrain typically found in sandy deserts.



All the motorcycles supplied for the courses are equipped with Ducati Performance components for extreme use, from the bull bars by Touratech, to Pirelli Scorpion Rally tires and Termignoni exhausts.



The course will be held in the prestigious Nipozzano Castle and its surroundings, where participants can also enjoy tasting the best traditional Tuscan dishes and wines.



Don’t know what to do with your family in the meantime? Don’t worry, you can bring them along. They can choose to spend the day exploring the historic village of Nipozzano, visit the wine cellars, and enjoy the panoramas thanks to organized excursions in the Tuscan hills. Alternatively, they can reach riders in the off-road training areas to see how they are performing.



The DRE Enduro 2017 will be held on multiple dates in June and July. Check out the clip to taste the action and visit the website for more details.



The new edition will take place over eight sessions with a big novelty this year - the new Multistrada 950 will join the existing Multistrada 1200 Enduro models. The 950 is the smallest "multibike" in Ducati's lineup which is more accessible and versatile.