autoevolution

Ducati Starts DRE Enduro Academy 2017

 
19 May 2017, 12:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Ducati is proud to announce the beginning of its DRE Enduro Academy 2017 program, a school dedicated to off-road riding to teach participants how to handle any type of road and terrain in complete safety.
The new edition will take place over eight sessions with a big novelty this year - the new Multistrada 950 will join the existing Multistrada 1200 Enduro models. The 950 is the smallest “multibike” in Ducati’s lineup which is more accessible and versatile.

The courses fall under the leadership of experienced riders and qualified instructors led by ex-Dakar rally rider Beppe Gualini, who is the technical director of the event.

DRE Enduro Academy’s sessions are designed for everyone, from novices who want to increase their confidence and bike control to expert off-roaders who want to learn from the experience of the best riders.

Participants follow exercises to practice the right techniques for overcoming obstacles, emergency braking on loose surfaces, and learn how to handle the weight of the body on uneven roads like the “washboard” terrain typically found in sandy deserts.

All the motorcycles supplied for the courses are equipped with Ducati Performance components for extreme use, from the bull bars by Touratech, to Pirelli Scorpion Rally tires and Termignoni exhausts.

The course will be held in the prestigious Nipozzano Castle and its surroundings, where participants can also enjoy tasting the best traditional Tuscan dishes and wines.

Don’t know what to do with your family in the meantime? Don’t worry, you can bring them along. They can choose to spend the day exploring the historic village of Nipozzano, visit the wine cellars, and enjoy the panoramas thanks to organized excursions in the Tuscan hills. Alternatively, they can reach riders in the off-road training areas to see how they are performing.

The DRE Enduro 2017 will be held on multiple dates in June and July. Check out the clip to taste the action and visit the website for more details.

ducati multistrada 950 ducati motorcycles ducati multistrada off-road enduro
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68