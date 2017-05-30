autoevolution

Ducati Scores Two Prizes At Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este

 
30 May 2017, 13:47 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Ducati is proud to announce that its Cafe Racer custom bike was awarded the prestigious “Motorcycle Design - Concept Bike and New Prototype” award at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Cernobbio, on Lake Como, Italy.
Moreover, the concept bike developed by the Ducati Design Center also took home the Villa Erba trophy, which was awarded by popular vote. The trophy was assigned for the first time this year.

“I am exceedingly proud of such a successful achievement, above all because the other prototypes taking part in the competition were really beautiful,” Ducati Design Center Director Andrea Ferraresi said. “Amidst the many superb looking bikes across all the competition categories, people chose to award our Café Racer with the Villa Erba trophy”.

The Cafe Racer is based on Ducati’s latest Scrambler model and strikes through an impressive all-aluminum bodywork, leaving the original model’s mechanics in full view to be admired. LED lights offer a fresh look along with bobber wire wheels, low-slung exhaust, and hand-stitched seat.

Although the engine is the same, the bike ditched the radiator shrouds while gaining a custom airbox and distribution covers. A beefed up Ohlins USD front fork replaces the original along with brembo brakes.

Ducati also competed with a custom Scrambler Desert Sled which took the third place. This one also featured custom aluminum bodywork, a raised Akrapovic exhaust, hand made leather saddle, wired wheels, and off-road tires.

The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d'Este has been held since 1929. It is the world's most exclusive competition celebrating the design and style of vintage cars and motorcycles. In addition to categories for vehicles of yesteryear, the competition has a “Concept Cars and Prototypes” section to present a vision for vehicles of the future.

Ducati really made a hit with its new Scrambler range which grew to six models - Desert Sled, Cafe Racer, Sixty2, Icon, Classic, and Full Throttle. Each bike can be further customized through a list of optional accessories, and there’s also a line of riding gear that matches the Scrambler style.
custom motorcycle ducati motorcycles ducati scrambler win neo-retro
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68