Ducati Scores Two Prizes At Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este

Ducati really made a hit with its new Scrambler range which grew to six models - Desert Sled, Cafe Racer, Sixty2, Icon, Classic, and Full Throttle. Each bike can be further customized through a list of optional accessories, and there’s also a line of riding gear that matches the Scrambler style. Moreover, the concept bike developed by the Ducati Design Center also took home the Villa Erba trophy, which was awarded by popular vote. The trophy was assigned for the first time this year.“I am exceedingly proud of such a successful achievement, above all because the other prototypes taking part in the competition were really beautiful,” Ducati Design Center Director Andrea Ferraresi said. “Amidst the many superb looking bikes across all the competition categories, people chose to award our Café Racer with the Villa Erba trophy”.The Cafe Racer is based on Ducati’s latest Scrambler model and strikes through an impressive all-aluminum bodywork, leaving the original model’s mechanics in full view to be admired. LED lights offer a fresh look along with bobber wire wheels, low-slung exhaust, and hand-stitched seat.Although the engine is the same, the bike ditched the radiator shrouds while gaining a custom airbox and distribution covers. A beefed up Ohlins USD front fork replaces the original along with brembo brakes.Ducati also competed with a custom Scrambler Desert Sled which took the third place. This one also featured custom aluminum bodywork, a raised Akrapovic exhaust, hand made leather saddle, wired wheels, and off-road tires.The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d'Este has been held since 1929. It is the world's most exclusive competition celebrating the design and style of vintage cars and motorcycles. In addition to categories for vehicles of yesteryear, the competition has a “Concept Cars and Prototypes” section to present a vision for vehicles of the future.Ducati really made a hit with its new Scrambler range which grew to six models - Desert Sled, Cafe Racer, Sixty2, Icon, Classic, and Full Throttle. Each bike can be further customized through a list of optional accessories, and there’s also a line of riding gear that matches the Scrambler style.