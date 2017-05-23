autoevolution

Italian Police Gets New Ducati Multistrada Patrol Bikes

 
23 May 2017, 14:02 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Italy’s Carabinieri will gain more style and performance as the Ducati Multistrada 1200 S and Multistrada 1200 Enduro models are joining its fleet. Borgo Panigale’s machines will be used by the police forces for quick intervention and control in the territory of the Radiomobili Nuclei of the main Italian cities, starting with Rome and Milan.
The new bikes’ debut will take place at a special event of big resonance as they will be used by the Carabinieri in service during the upcoming G7, which is scheduled to take place on May 26 - 27 in Taormina.

"Ducati is particularly proud to be able to provide the technology, style, and quality of its motto to the Arms of Carabinieri," commented Claudio Domenicali, Ducati Motor Holding CEO. “I’m really convinced that the typical Ducati sportsmanship combined with the quality and reliability of our brand represent an excellent combination for this job. On behalf of the company I represent, and of all the workers, I thank the Arms of the Carabinieri for the confidence and the opportunity to offer our contribution to their precious work, combining two Italian excellences.”

The motorcycles were first presented in Rome yesterday at an official event held in the interior park of the General Command of the Arms’ headquarters, which was attended by Ducati Chief Executive Officer Claudio Domenicali, General Commander of the Corps of Arms Tullio Del Sette, and the heads of the Carabinieri staff.

"It is a cause of great satisfaction and pride that Ducati has made available to the Army these jewels of the Italian two-wheel industry,” Tullio said. “Linking the name of the Carabinieri Army to the prestigious Ducati brand, with its glorious past of tradition and success, is an event of great historical importance that I am sure will give important results in the coming days at the G7 Taormina.”

The new Multistrada 1200 S and Multistrada 1200 Enduro have been fitted with the colors and logos of the Carabinieri along with CC radio and special sound and light equipment.
ducati motorcycles ducati multistrada bike industry enduro
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68