Italian Police Gets New Ducati Multistrada Patrol Bikes

Italy’s Carabinieri will gain more style and performance as the Ducati Multistrada
1200 S and Multistrada 1200 Enduro models are joining its fleet. Borgo Panigale’s machines will be used by the police forces for quick intervention and control in the territory of the Radiomobili Nuclei of the main Italian cities, starting with Rome and Milan.
The new bikes’ debut will take place at a special event of big resonance as they will be used by the Carabinieri
in service during the upcoming G7, which is scheduled to take place on May 26 - 27 in Taormina.
"Ducati is particularly proud to be able to provide the technology, style, and quality of its motto to the Arms of Carabinieri,"
commented Claudio Domenicali, Ducati Motor Holding CEO. “I’m really convinced that the typical Ducati sportsmanship combined with the quality and reliability of our brand represent an excellent combination for this job. On behalf of the company I represent, and of all the workers, I thank the Arms of the Carabinieri for the confidence and the opportunity to offer our contribution to their precious work, combining two Italian excellences.”
The motorcycles were first presented in Rome yesterday at an official event held in the interior park of the General Command of the Arms’ headquarters, which was attended by Ducati Chief Executive Officer Claudio Domenicali, General Commander of the Corps of Arms Tullio Del Sette, and the heads of the Carabinieri staff.
"It is a cause of great satisfaction and pride that Ducati has made available to the Army these jewels of the Italian two-wheel industry,”
Tullio said. “Linking the name of the Carabinieri Army to the prestigious Ducati brand, with its glorious past of tradition and success, is an event of great historical importance that I am sure will give important results in the coming days at the G7 Taormina.”
The new Multistrada 1200 S and Multistrada 1200 Enduro have been fitted with the colors and logos of the Carabinieri along with CC radio and special sound and light equipment.