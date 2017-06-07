Garage Italia Shows New Futuristic Ducati Diavel

You probably know Garage Italia
for its exquisite visual mods applied to luxury cars. But it looks like the firm has stepped to customizing motorcycles as well. This Ducati Diavel is probably their first step in the two-wheeled niche, and it looks gorgeous.
A standard Ducati Diavel
is a pretty threatening-looking machine with its dark look, intricate exhaust, and short saddle. However, the people over at Garage Italia in a collaboration with Italia Independent managed to turn it into a luxury, futuristic machine.
The bike now wears a blue and silver theme, and if you look closer, almost every panel on it is made out of carbon fiber, which, combined with the blue shade, gives the machine a very outlandish look.
The exhaust has been tampered with as well, ditching the bulky rear piece in favor of a small silver slip-on with nice visible welds. The rest of the piping has been wrapped in blue thermal shrouding.
Its trellis frame, rims, brake calipers, mirror cases, gips, and even the forks have been painted in a matching blue shade to maintain the theme. Even the chain appears to be blue as well.
The single solo seat is wrapped in Alcantara, which is blue if you were wondering, and is garnished with contrasting handmade stitches.
Not sure if the engine or other mechanical component has been modified, but, regarding the two companies’ orientation towards design, I’d say they are pretty much in stock shape.
Even so, the Ducati Diavel has plenty of power, being equipped with a Testastretta L-twin displacing 1,198 cc. The configuration is able to generate 162 hp at 9,250 rpm and 130 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm.
A six-speed, constant-mesh gearbox and a slipper clutch sends the power to the rear wheel and pushes the bike to a top speed of 272 km/h. More than enough for a cruiser, if you ask me.