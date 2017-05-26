Custom Honda Rebel and CB1100TR Going To The Bike Shed 2017

With the Bike Shed 2017
show in London promising to be the most hip motorcycling event in Europe, Honda decided it won’t miss he fun and prepared two special machines to be admired by the enthusiasts there.
Starting with the bigger bike, the CB1100TR is a concept that was created entirely in-house by Honda’s Rome-based R&D design team, aiming to convey the emotion and excitement of USA flat track culture.
It was developed as the King of Urban Flat Track Circuits, as a counterpoint to the off-road oval circuit look of the traditional tracker. This means it’s oriented towards a street design, with slick tires and adjustable front/rear Ohlins suspension.
Pairing with the CB1100TR, which was first unveiled at the 2016 EICMA show, is one of Honda’s new entry for 2017 - a customized all-new Rebel
model.
Having been approached by renowned UK tattoo artist Dan Gold with a request to place his own imprint on the Rebel, Honda duly agreed, with the result being an ultra-modern, urban version, with nods to BMX and skateboard culture, and clear motocross influences, created in collaboration with RB Kustoms.
Fun to ride fast or slow thanks to its lively twin cylinder engine and relaxed riding position, the Rebel is a breath of fresh air among A2 license-friendly motorcycles, and has seen dealer order books full across Europe since its arrival.
Interesting to mention is the fact that the Rebel’s project leader – Keita Mikura - was inspired to create a new kind of machine for young riders following a visit to The Bike Shed in 2013. An essential part of his vision was the ease of customization, and both rear seat and pillion foot pegs are easily removed.
As such, The Bike Shed custom show is the perfect venue for a Rebel re-interpreted by one of the UK’s best-known tattoo artists. The event takes place this weekend at the Tobacco Docks on Wapping Lane. If you go there on your own motorcycle, access to the free parking is done through Pennington Street.