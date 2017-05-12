MotoLady’s Fund Raiser Could Win You This Custom MV Agusta Brutale

Customizing an MV Agusta Brutale is a delicate business since the stock bike looks like nothing else on the market. Still, the MotoLady managed to create an astonishing piece of machinery here, and it could be yours if you join the raffle.





Do it quick as there are two days left to enter (at the moment of writing). Alicia “The MotoLady” Elfving and Sofi Tsingos of GT Moto, have teamed up to create this one-off Brutale 800 which is going to be raffled and all the proceeds following to be donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital to help families with medical expenses.MV Agusta is also part of the team by providing a 2014 model to be used as a base for the project. All the aftermarket parts were taken from sponsors, while services and fabrication were donated.The motorcycle’s powertrain, suspension, and brakes were left untouched to preserve the model’s fantastic handling and power delivery. The fact they look awesome in factory shape was also a determining factor to leave them be.However, the rest of the bike got completely modified to create this awesome little monster. The tail section, headlight unit, fuel tank and radiator shrouds were pretty much hand made from aluminum.Sofi said the hardest part to manufacture was the tank as the original one had a massive fuel pump attached to it and she had to find a way to integrate it into the new one. The air box under the tank was also a pain in the back for the same reason.The cool tubeless wire wheels came from an MV Dragster while the black and white seat was created by XTreme Upholstery. Rizoma provided the grips and mirrors while JW Speaker brought in the LED lights up font.So, if you want to join the noble cause and possibly win this little white beauty, you can enter the raffle here . One ticket costs $25, and you can buy up to 72 entries at once which sums up to $1,000.Do it quick as there are two days left to enter (at the moment of writing).