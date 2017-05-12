autoevolution

Porsche 911 Plug-in Hybrid Was In Development, Official Says It Was Killed Off

 
The rumors about a Porsche 911 plug-in hybrid model were correct, a company official has revealed.
In case you were dreaming about owning a plug-in hybrid Neunelfer, you will have to wait a bit longer, though, because the project was killed off for not meeting the company’s standards for the 911 range.

According to August Achleitner, the head of the development for the 718 and 911 models, Porsche was working on a PHEV version of the iconic two-door car.

The official told Car and Driver that the project was supposed to become a reality in the 992 generation of the famous sports car, and it was even on track to become a very efficient automobile. Unfortunately, the efficiency would have been "on paper," all thanks to European emissions standards that favor PHEVs.

Porsche tested several prototypes, and all of them manifested numerous compromises that were incompatible with the 911 line-up. The biggest impediment was the weight of the car, which was “several hundred pounds” higher than a comparable model with a conventional drivetrain.

The weight alone would have compromised the dynamic abilities of the PHEV, and its high costs of production made it unsuitable to receive the approval of continuing the development.

Apparently, it could not have been made to come close to the profit margins of the other versions of the iconic sports car, which is impressive even from this point of view.

Fortunately, there’s good news here, as Porsche will struggle to make the other versions of the 911 even more efficient because it does not offer a plug-in hybrid model.

Porsche officials are not at their first statement regarding a hybrid or plug-in hybrid 911, which was previously confirmed as being postponed until the Mission E would reach the market.

The German brand has chosen to focus on the development of its first electric vehicle meant for series production, and the eventual hybrid derivatives of the 911 would come at a later date if the market demands their presence at the time.
