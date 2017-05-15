autoevolution

The Young Guns Reveal Their Custom Indian Scout Racer

 
15 May 2017, 11:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
After six long months, the wait is finally over as the Young Guns revealed their complete Indian Scout build at an art and motorcycle show in Switzerland. Say hello to ‘Miracle Mike’!
“It’s been an incredible six months with over 700 hours of work invested in this build,” exclaims Nik Heer. “Myself and Fabian have built many bike projects before, but Miracle Mike has been our most ambitious. We’re blown away by the reaction we’ve had here at Art & Wheels.”

From their workshop in Rapperswil, south of Zurich, the literally young bike builders have completely rewired and reshaped the standard sport cruiser transforming it into the snarling sprint machine you see here.

The new machine, dubbed as Miracle Mike, uses a nitrous system mated to the original 1,133 cc V-twin engine, and is set for a summer of sprint racing with the first one taking place at the Cafe Racer Festival near Paris in mid-June.

“We’re super happy with the bike,” adds Nik, who with Fabian Witzig, rebuilt the Scout using in-house machined parts, a fabricated fuel tank and the addition of a NOS system. “We will now start some engine tuning and speed runs over the coming weeks. We cannot wait to see Miracle Mike fire down its first eighth mile sprint.”

The motorcycle, named after Mike the Headless Chicken, has been built with the official support of Indian Motorcycle along with parts sourced from renowned brands such as Ohlins, Brembo, Wizards of NOS, LSL Motorcycle Parts, Metzeler, and Motogadget.

If you want to see the build for yourself, the Young Guns will now travel to the Bike Shed London which takes place Friday 26th to Sunday 28th May. Nik and Fabian will also enter Miracle Mike in the Punks Peak race at the Wheels & Waves festival on the road between San Sebastian and the close by airport in Spain.
custom motorcycle Indian motorcycles indian scout neo-retro cruiser
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our LEXUS Testdrives:

2016 Lexus GS F73
2015 LEXUS RC, RC F 76
2015 LEXUS NX79
LEXUS IS 300h F Sport80
LEXUS GS 450h81
LEXUS CT 200h 78
LEXUS RX 450h 71