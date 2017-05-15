The Young Guns Reveal Their Custom Indian Scout Racer

After six long months, the wait is finally over as the Young Guns revealed their complete Indian Scout build at an art and motorcycle show in Switzerland. Say hello to ‘Miracle Mike
’!
“It’s been an incredible six months with over 700 hours of work invested in this build,”
exclaims Nik Heer. “Myself and Fabian have built many bike projects before, but Miracle Mike has been our most ambitious. We’re blown away by the reaction we’ve had here at Art & Wheels.”
From their workshop in Rapperswil, south of Zurich, the literally young bike builders have completely rewired and reshaped the standard sport cruiser transforming it into the snarling sprint machine you see here.
The new machine, dubbed as Miracle Mike, uses a nitrous system mated to the original 1,133 cc V-twin engine, and is set for a summer of sprint racing with the first one taking place at the Cafe Racer Festival near Paris in mid-June.
“We’re super happy with the bike,”
adds Nik, who with Fabian Witzig, rebuilt the Scout using in-house machined parts, a fabricated fuel tank and the addition of a NOS system. “We will now start some engine tuning and speed runs over the coming weeks. We cannot wait to see Miracle Mike fire down its first eighth mile sprint.”
The motorcycle, named after Mike the Headless Chicken, has been built with the official support of Indian Motorcycle along with parts sourced from renowned brands such as Ohlins, Brembo, Wizards of NOS, LSL Motorcycle Parts, Metzeler, and Motogadget.
If you want to see the build for yourself, the Young Guns will now travel to the Bike Shed London
which takes place Friday 26th to Sunday 28th May. Nik and Fabian will also enter Miracle Mike in the Punks Peak race at the Wheels & Waves festival on the road between San Sebastian and the close by airport in Spain.