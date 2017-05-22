Indian Scout Sixty Tank Machine Test Ride Draw Has a Winner

As previously announced, Indian Motorcycle
organized a contest in Europe, with anyone taking a test rider of its models being automatically entered in to win a special Scout Sixty. The draw has ended, and we have the winner.
Around 1,600 people took test rides over the past six months and registered for the draw. Today, Indian Motorcycle is happy to announce the winner is 33-year-old Michael Wirth from Germany.
“I am really impressed to see the bike live!”
he said. “I can’t really believe that I am the lucky guy who won this beautiful Indian Scout Sixty.”
The Super Scout Sixty
Tank Machine was built by a French designer called Clement Molina who runs a shop called Tank Machine. He built this bike in partnership with Indian Etoile (a Paris-based dealer on 22 Avenue de la Grande-Armée, 75017 Paris) for the Project Scout competition and was then put forward as the main prize for Indian’s test ride campaign.
It’s a unique, bare-look bike in bobber style, with white-sided balloon tires, a leather seat, straight handlebars and a twin aluminum Supertrapp exhaust system.
Michael is certainly very happy to have this Scout Sixty as his new ride for the summer. “I would like to thank Indian for organizing the draw and to Rothsee Choppers for looking after me so well,”
he says. “I also thank my lucky stars for helping me win this magnificent Tank Machine.”
The guy liked choppers very much in the past, but he started riding after a big nightout with some friends when they challenged eachother to pass the motorcycle license test. He now plans on taking the new bike to Faak for the bike week and have fun.
Test rides are always available at dealers throughout Europe and, in some countries, an Indian truck is touring around for the brand’s annual Roadshow.