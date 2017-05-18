Indian Motorcycle Shows Summer 2017 Gear, Includes Nice Sunglasses

Indian Motorcycle continues to expand its gear and gifts lineup with the introduction of new riding jackets and sunglasses for this summer.





Moving on, the Drifter Mesh Jacket comes in at $199.99 and provides further options for summer weather riding. Its lightweight construction with full mesh panels to the body and arms will provide maximum airflow while its strong material is abrasion resistant and the included shoulder and elbow protectors offer safety.



The Shadow Mesh Jacket, priced at $189.99 completes the list with a bold black on black design, full mesh body and arms construction along with wind-proof liner and CE protectors.







Coming in at only $29.99, the Entry Sunglasses comes with scratch resistant, anti-fog, shatter resistant polycarbonate lenses that have 100% UVA and UVB protection. The TR90 polycarbonate frame is lightweight and strong, while including non-detachable EVA foam eyecups to reduce peripheral light and wind.



The Lifestyle Sunglasses come at the same price, featuring a low-profile matte-black frame that will perfectly fit under the helmet. The lenses are shatter and scratch resistant with anti-fog coatings and UVA/UVB protection. The model is also prescription ready.



Priced at $59.99, the Semi-Pro Sunglasses come with a premium TR90 nylon frame and detachable EVA foam eyecups. The lenses feature the same resistance as mentioned before and the style is prescription ready.



Topping the range, the $99.99 Performance Sunglasses feature a high-quality RochFlex design frame and photochromic polycarbonate lenses that react to changes in light, transitioning from light to dark in around 60 - 90 seconds.



