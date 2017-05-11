Mustang Introducing John Shope Signature Seats For Indian Models

autoevolution

11 May 2017
John Shope of Dirty Bird Concepts sure is a wacky custom-bike designer and if you don’t believe me, just google the guy and his work. Anyway, the man recently teamed up with Mustang Seats to develop the new Shope Signature Series designed exclusively for Indian Motorcycles.
It’s quite funny because these custom seats really look comfortable and purpose built, unlike the crazy cruisers Shope made along time. I’m not saying those bikes don’t look amazing, but some of them seem far from practical, especially when it comes to cornering.

Available in either a Cafe of two-up Tripper style, the new seats feature a diamond-stitched pattern with the exception of the Cafe version for the Indian Scout, which is Tuck and Roll stitched.

All four seats feature double stitching, high quality expanded vinyl, and a perforated design center panel to add more custom style to them.

As with all Mustang seats, the marine-grade fiberglass baseplate, the comfort foam, and covers are proudly handcrafted and assembled in the company’s New England facility. If by any chance you want to see the process for yourself, the site offers tours available by appointment.

Price wise, a Cafe style seat for the entry level 2015-2017 Indian Scout goes for $339 while a Tripper one for the same model comes at $379. The former offers a 9-inch wide base while the latter measures 8.5 inches for the driver and 5 for the passenger.

For the rest of the model range (including the Chieftain, Chief Classic, Dark Horse, Roadmaster and Vintage) made between 2014 and 2017, the prices are exactly the same but the dimensions differ slightly. The Cafe is 11.5 inches while the Tripper’s driver side measures 11 inches, with the passenger section being only 6 inches wide.

More information on each model can be found on the special series’ section here. The seats can also be ordered on the same webpage.
