Motogadget Reveals New m.unit blue Digital Control Unit

You should take notice that at the time of writing, Motogadget informs that only some Android smartphones are compatible. For further information visit the official The new m.unit blue comes with significant improvements over the previous m.unit v.2, now being equipped with 12 inputs and 10 outputs, replaceable high-quality cable clamps, and, most notably, Bluetooth technology.This enables the unit to be connected with your smartphone running the company’s proprietary m.ride app, available for both Android and iOS. This manages the entire setup and alarm system, allows for fault diagnosis , and an awesome keyless-go function.When the latter is activated, and you approach your motorcycle with your smartphone, the on-board electrical system gets activated and the machine gets ready to fire up.The board can be operated using buttons or conventional handlebar switches. It controls all necessary equipment on the vehicle while also performing fuse functions. The setup offers considerably fewer relays and individual components in the wiring harness, and the bike can be rewired with less effort in a short period of time.When using the m.button, all switch connections are reduced to one single cable. How’s that for a minimalist looking cafe racer build?Moreover, the smartphone connection can provide alarm events, real-time audio fault messages issued via helmet headset , speedometer input, automatic alerts for maintenance tasks, logbook as well as the possibility to manually switch outputs on or off, except for the starter.The new m.unit blue will be available in the U.S. in June, coming at a price of $359. The Android app will roll out first, with the iOS version following shortly after.You should take notice that at the time of writing, Motogadget informs that only some Android smartphones are compatible. For further information visit the official product page here