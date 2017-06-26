autoevolution

Randy Pobst Review of Volvo V90 Cross Country Combines Nostalgia and Hooning

Tired of 16-year olds showing off "their" Lamborghinis on YouTube? Then how about Randy Pobst, a veteran race car driver, behind the wheel of a Volvo V90 Cross Country?
Randy Pobst Review of Volvo V90 Cross Country Combines Nostalgia and Hooning
Because Americans have been lead to believe that crossovers are cool and wagons are not, Volvo has had to dress the V90 as an off-roader. So does that mean that the Cross Country model is just a marketing gimmick? You probably don't care. Any Randy Pobst video has either lap times or drifting, and we can't blame you for only wanting to see those.

But according to Pobst, the Volvo V90 Cross Country is a pretty sweet ride. The entire suspension system has been re-tuned, and there's also a special off-road mode with hill descent control. But he keeps it in the dynamic mode just to show how fun driving a wagon can be.

Like most high-end Volvos these days, the V90 CC is powered by a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder mated to an eight-speed automatic. The T6 powertrain makes 315hp and 295lb-ft of torque.

Back on the road, where it will spend most of its time, the Cross Country is quiet and comfortable. Pobst says there's a feeling of quality and sure-footedness, going as far as to claim that it's worth the money. For $55,300, the all-roader comes with a lot of goodies. But there are ways in which the price can be bumped closer to $70,000. Still, have you seen how much the BMW 6 Series GT or Jaguar XF Sportbrake cost?

To accommodate the bigger wheels, designers have created arch extensions that are part of a rugged body kit. While we do agree that it's better looking than any SUV, we'd stop short of calling it one of the most beautiful cars on the road. But when you're a 59YO race car driver, your perspective might be different than most.

