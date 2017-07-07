BMW Motorrad Adventure Models Get New Connectivity 6.5-Inch TFT Display

BMW Motorrad is proud to present a new optional Connectivity system for its motorcycles featuring a high-quality 6.5-inch full-color TFT display offering fast and safe information with the least possible distraction from traffic situations.

The system is compatible with smartphones which can be connected to provide more features. For example, if a rider connects a phone and a helmet equipped with BMW Motorrad’s communication system, he/she can easily access the media playback and other phone functions like navigation.



BMW Motorrad’s Connected App also offers further features such as recording your ridden routes or displaying ride statistics and information.



For touring riders with higher demands, the BMW Motorrad Navigator function is still recommended since it provides specifically optimized navigation for motorcyclists. The Navigator is also operated using the multi-controller, and the operating focus can be simply transferred from the TFT display to the Navigator.



The new TFT display offers state-of-the-art and simple access to the motorcycle settings and information. In this way the rider can for example read the tire pressure settings at the front and rear very simply without being distracted from the traffic situation. Not only the actual tire pressure settings are displayed but also what tire pressures are recommended in the respective situation.



This new optional feature will be launched in autumn 2017 and will be available on the BMW



