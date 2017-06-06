This Is It: Yamaha Star’s New 2018 Venture Luxury Touring Machine

Yamaha pulled the wraps off of its all-new touring model which combines classic style with modern technology to provide customers the exact combination they asked for
. This is the 2018 Yamaha Venture (Star Venture).
What’s most interesting is that the new Star Venture isn’t trying to be another retro Harley-Davidson/Indian tourer. Yamaha’s new Venture is some sort of a new Dodge Challenger in the bike world. It has a neo-retro design, a modern (yet air-cooled) rumbling V-twin to give it a tourer’s charm, but it comes packed with all sorts of electronic equipment. If you ask me, this is a good opponent for the BMW K 1600 B bagger
.
Built from the ground up, the 2018 Venture’s heart is an all-new 113 cubic inch (1,854 cc) air-cooled, fuel-injected V-twin. This is paired with a six-speed transmission that comes equipped with a wet slipper clutch and an overdrive for the fifth and sixth gear.
Just above the engine sits a 5.6-gallon fuel tank, which is supposed to give it a range of around 220 miles. Auxiliary power for the beast is provided by the Sure-Park system. This is controlled by the handlebars switches and operates a small electric motor to provide low-speed forward and reverse movement to help maneuver the luxobarge in the parking lot or garage.
Along with that, you can count on a ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, cruise control, adjustable riding modes for different conditions, and ABS
. Combine these with the new chassis, a low center of mass, and adjustable suspension, and you have yourself a wonderful bike for both the open road and some mountain curves.
As for the passengers, the Venture offers heated seats, electronically adjustable windshield, heated grips and fairing panels that can be adjusted to keep the wind away when it’s cold or flow it during summer days.
The very trendy Smart Key system is offered as well, allowing the rider to start the bike or access the luggage cases without sticking a physical key in. Ultimately, the tourer comes with one of those fancy infotainment systems which is paired with a powerful sound system and allows Bluetooth connectivity, voice commands, navigation, and other functions.
The 2018 Star Venture will be available in two trim levels. The basic version goes for $24,999 while the Transcontinental variant sells for $26,000. The latter comes with more storage, USB ports, alarm system, CB radio, LED fog lights, extra audio system for the passenger, and GPS.
Color wise, the U.S. gets Granite Grey or Raspberry Metallic.