Yamaha Star Teasing New Upcoming Cruiser

Yamaha Motor U.S.A. released a teaser video for one of its upcoming motorcycles which will be unveiled on June 5th. Let the speculations begin!





While everyone praises the past models for their smoothness, power, and comfort, people want more technology packed into the new model. Most requests were for a multimedia unit with built-in navigation, Bluetooth connection, and even satellite radio.



Others were asking for a fuel-injected engine, heated seats and backrests as well as a reverse assist for easier parking. The clip then ends with an inspiring message, a faint image of some headlights, and an engine being revved.



Putting these details all together, I can conclude this upcoming bike will be one of those luxo-barges probably the size of a Honda Goldwing. I mean, look at those headlights in the attached photo; they are far from what any conventional cruiser uses and suggest a full fairing.



The exhaust sound at the end of the clip is a bit tricky to match with something. We know the vast majority of cruisers use big-displacement V-twins, but if you listen carefully, it sounds a bit too smooth for such a configuration.



And yes,



The model was powered by a 1.294 cc V4 engine fed by four carburetors which was coupled with a five-speed gearbox with overdrive. Power was delivered via a drive shaft while stopping power was provided by dual front discs at the front and a single one at the rear.



Whatever it is, we’ll have to wait for the big reveal next month. Do stick around for more information as soon as it’s available.



O.K., so the two-minute clip shows us different Yamaha Star owners being interviewed and asked what they like most in their bikes and what do they want to see on a new model.While everyone praises the past models for their smoothness, power, and comfort, people want more technology packed into the new model. Most requests were for a multimedia unit with built-in navigation, Bluetooth connection, and even satellite radio.Others were asking for a fuel-injected engine, heated seats and backrests as well as a reverse assist for easier parking. The clip then ends with an inspiring message, a faint image of some headlights, and an engine being revved.Putting these details all together, I can conclude this upcoming bike will be one of those luxo-barges probably the size of a Honda Goldwing. I mean, look at those headlights in the attached photo; they are far from what any conventional cruiser uses and suggest a full fairing.The exhaust sound at the end of the clip is a bit tricky to match with something. We know the vast majority of cruisers use big-displacement V-twins, but if you listen carefully, it sounds a bit too smooth for such a configuration.And yes, Yamaha had V4 engines on previous bikes, like the Royal Star Venture, which was a luxury tourer made between 1999 to 2013. Standard features on that machine included a trunk-mounted CD player, AM/FM/tape stere system with integrated CB, electronic cruise control, and air-adjustable shock absorbers.The model was powered by a 1.294 cc V4 engine fed by four carburetors which was coupled with a five-speed gearbox with overdrive. Power was delivered via a drive shaft while stopping power was provided by dual front discs at the front and a single one at the rear.Whatever it is, we’ll have to wait for the big reveal next month. Do stick around for more information as soon as it’s available.