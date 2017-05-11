Yamaha Star Teasing New Upcoming Cruiser

Yamaha Motor U.S.A. released a teaser video for one of its upcoming motorcycles which will be unveiled on June 5th. Let the speculations begin!
O.K., so the two-minute clip shows us different Yamaha Star owners being interviewed and asked what they like most in their bikes and what do they want to see on a new model.
While everyone praises the past models for their smoothness, power, and comfort, people want more technology packed into the new model. Most requests were for a multimedia unit with built-in navigation, Bluetooth connection, and even satellite radio.
Others were asking for a fuel-injected engine, heated seats and backrests as well as a reverse assist for easier parking. The clip then ends with an inspiring message, a faint image of some headlights, and an engine being revved.
Putting these details all together, I can conclude this upcoming bike will be one of those luxo-barges probably the size of a Honda Goldwing. I mean, look at those headlights in the attached photo; they are far from what any conventional cruiser uses and suggest a full fairing.
The exhaust sound at the end of the clip is a bit tricky to match with something. We know the vast majority of cruisers use big-displacement V-twins, but if you listen carefully, it sounds a bit too smooth for such a configuration.
And yes, Yamaha
had V4 engines on previous bikes, like the Royal Star Venture, which was a luxury tourer made between 1999 to 2013. Standard features on that machine included a trunk-mounted CD player, AM/FM/tape stere system with integrated CB, electronic cruise control, and air-adjustable shock absorbers.
The model was powered by a 1.294 cc V4 engine fed by four carburetors which was coupled with a five-speed gearbox with overdrive. Power was delivered via a drive shaft while stopping power was provided by dual front discs at the front and a single one at the rear.
Whatever it is, we’ll have to wait for the big reveal next month. Do stick around for more information as soon as it’s available.