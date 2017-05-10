Harley-Davidson Partners With EagleRider For Premium Motorcycle Rentals

If you want to rent one of the latest Harley-Davidson touring or cruiser motorcycles, look no further than EagleRider as the two companies recently announced a new partnership to offer premium rentals at locations around the country.





EagleRider was founded in 1992 by McIntyre and Jeff Brown using four Harley-Davidson motorcycles and a garage located in Los Angeles. The company has since grown to become a motorcycle industry leader with a vast network of locations and a variety of bike travel options. Those interested will also benefit from an expanded network of EagleRider pick-up and drop-off points as they will be expanded to include Harley-Davidson dealerships. So now you can basically rent your preferred motorcycle near your home, take a trip and drop off the bike near your destination, something that was not possible except in a few locations.“This strategic deal with EagleRider supports our efforts to grow ridership by making it easier for more riders to throw a leg over and experience the thrill of riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle across our great country,” said Harley-Davidson Vice President and Managing Director U.S. Mike Kennedy. “EagleRider’s advanced nationwide reservation system, proven customer service and extensive travel industry expertise will allow our 700 U.S. dealer locations to seamlessly deliver premium motorcycle rental, travel, and tour experiences.”Through the alliance, EagleRider will exclusively offer current model year Harley-Davidson motorcycle fleets in the Touring and Large Cruiser motorcycle segments, serviced by Harley-Davidson-trained technicians and equipped with Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories.“It’s a dream of millions of riders across the world to explore America in the most authentic way possible, on an iconic Harley-Davidson motorcycle,” EagleRider founder CHrins McIntyre said. “For the past 25 years, we’ve seen riders return from their trips completely transformed by finding freedom of the open road to be the ultimate adventure vacation.”EagleRider was founded in 1992 by McIntyre and Jeff Brown using four Harley-Davidson motorcycles and a garage located in Los Angeles. The company has since grown to become a motorcycle industry leader with a vast network of locations and a variety of bike travel options.