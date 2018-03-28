Mazda MX-5 Miata Nurburgring Crash Is a Classic Understeer Lesson

We couldn't hold any thing against an aficionado imagining that a Nurburgring stint in a first-generation Mazda Miata is as safe as lapping the infamous German track in a rear-wheel-drive machine gets.

Then again, the Green Hell didn't earn its nickname by allowing machines to get from Bridge to Gantry in one piece and we're here to deliver a fresh Ring accident, one that involved an NA-generation MX-5.Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you'll get to see the little Mazda's Ring ordeal.We get to notice the Mazda tackling one of the most deceiving corners of the track. We're talking about Kallenhard, a bend that requires almost pedestrian-like entry speeds when rain hits the circuit.And with the capricious weather being one of the most serious threats of the Nordschleife, the track was soaking wet during the Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session that saw the said Mazda lapping the track - the accident took place during the adventure held on Tuesday, March 27.While the video doesn't allow us to notice how the issue began, it seems that the driver panicked upon noticing he was approaching the bend too quickly and slammed on the brakes.This led to the car experiencing terminal understeer in what might have been anfailure. Regardless of whether the car experienced tech issues or not, the little Mazda ended up kissing the metallic element on the side of the track, albeit not at considerable speed.Fortunately, the driver did the right thing and took the Mazda MX-5 out of the dangerous area, with the Miata quickly driving away.And here's a Kallenhard crash that demonstrates why taking off was the best possible option - here's a Ring accident showcasing a Honda Civic taking out a Porsche 911 in a critical understeer episode.