VW Golf and Fiat Punto Get Wrecked in Nurburgring Synchronized Crash

30 Mar 2018, 16:16 UTC ·
This is the second time today when we bring you a Nurburgring crash a few hours after this took place. This time around, a pair of budget cars were ruined in what appears to be a prolonged accident.
To be more precise, a fourth-generation Volkswagen Golf Variant (think: station wagon) and a Fiat Punto were involved in the crash. It looks like the two collided just before entering a corner (and the frame), with the impact between them sending both vehicles towards the guardrail.

This had devastating consequences for both compacts and we'll start with the VW, which flew straight into the metallic element on the right side of the track, getting some air time in the process, with the car sent spinning brought onto the track.

Meanwhile, the Punto hit the guardrail on the left side of the circuit and, as the machine recoiled, it spun at the same time with the Golf, as if the two were part of some grotesque syncronised maneuver - the Italian machine can even be seen crawling past the German model until its driver manages to bring it to a halt.

As if the events mentioned above weren't enough, the moment when the occupants of the vehicles tried to get our and jump behind the barrier wasn't without its issues, as you'll notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

Fortunately, the vehicles approaching from behind managed to get around the Golf and the Punto, despite the two being stopped in the middle of the circuit.

The final part of the video zooms in on the two machines and we can see just how serious the damage is.

This appears to be a typical Carfreitag (Car Friday) happening - this Ring holiday marks the official debut of the public season, with the track only holding tourist drives for the entire length of the day. Alas, this means busy traffic and inexperienced drivers willing to give the Green Hell a try.

As for the accident we mentioned in the intro, we'll remind you this involved an E46 BMW M3 getting destroyed in a Mini Carousel adventure.

