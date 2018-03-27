Spyshots: 2020 BMW M3 (G80) Uses Secret Three-Wheeler Mode in Nurburgring Test

From the original E30 BMW M3, which has earner a cult car status meanwhile, to the current DDD model, the status of the super-sedan doesn't allow Bavarian crossovers to borrow its engine. However, with the next generation of the M3, this will all change, since the M4 won't be the only model that uses its twin-turbo straight-six.

16 photos



The two shared yesterday's Industry Pool session on the Nurburgring and, judging by what we can see in the spyshots, the M3 was pushed to the absolute limit.



For instance, we can see the super-sedan lifting a front wheel as it entered the Carousel bend, while the car's front and rear brake discs are glowing. Then again, with the F80-codenamed M3 now being in its advanced development stages, this kind of test hooning is only normal.



Despite the current twin-turbo 3.0-liter heart of the M3 and M5 being just five years old, the generation change will see the motor being dropped in favor of a new S85 unit.



Based on the B48 single-turbo (twin-scroll) 3.0-liter flat-six of the M240i, the new motor will deliver at least 450 hp, but the wild side of the rumor mill expects its output to sit closer to 500 ponies.



Regardless, one of the major improvements of the engine is expected to arrive on the aural front.



More importantly, since the F90 generation of the



