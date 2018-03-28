Spyshots: 2019 BMW M8 Coupe and Cabriolet Nurburgring Comparison

We are now just months away from the introduction of the BMW M8, which will be launched in Coupe and Cabriolet form. As such, the two incarnations of the flagship model are currently completing their development phase on the Nurburgring.

24 photos







Back in the 90s when the original 8 Series came around, the German automotive producer stopped short of introducing an all-out M version of the car, with the range topper receiving the 850CSi label (here's a



At that time, the M Division was led by the kind of purity philosophy that meant the large coupe was simply too heavy for its badge. Things have changed meanwhile and, from the perspective of the new 8 Series, this means we can enjoy the full ist of dynamic assets delivered by the M people.



The M8 will borrow most of its tech side from the brilliant F90-generation M5. Nevertheless, the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 motor of the super-sedan is expected to receive a power bump, so you should expect more than 600 ponies.



And if the larger exhaust pipes are any indication on the car's soundtrack, the M8 should have the voice of a monster.



Then there's the M xDrive all-paw hardware, which comes with a rear-only mode that allows drifting fans to have their cake and eat it.



Once the two-door versions of the M8 land, we should get ready to meet the four-door incarnation of the machine. We're talking about the production version of the breathtaking



And with machines like the Porsche Panamera Turbo and the Mercedes- AMG GT 4-Door Coupe already out, we can't wait to see what the Bavarians have prepared in the fight against their rivals. The freshest batch of spyshots portrays both the fixed-roof and the canvas top models doing their thing on the Green Hell, with these having even been captured side by side while inside the carmaker's development center. BMW 's decision to bring back the 8er will deliver plenty of benefits, with the large Grand Tourer expected to deliver a mix that will be difficult to resist.Back in the 90s when the original 8 Series came around, the German automotive producer stopped short of introducing an all-out M version of the car, with the range topper receiving the 850CSi label (here's a review ).At that time, the M Division was led by the kind of purity philosophy that meant the large coupe was simply too heavy for its badge. Things have changed meanwhile and, from the perspective of the new 8 Series, this means we can enjoy the full ist of dynamic assets delivered by the M people.The M8 will borrow most of its tech side from the brilliant F90-generation M5. Nevertheless, the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 motor of the super-sedan is expected to receive a power bump, so you should expect more than 600 ponies.And if the larger exhaust pipes are any indication on the car's soundtrack, the M8 should have the voice of a monster.Then there's the M xDrive all-paw hardware, which comes with a rear-only mode that allows drifting fans to have their cake and eat it.Once the two-door versions of the M8 land, we should get ready to meet the four-door incarnation of the machine. We're talking about the production version of the breathtaking M8 Gran Coupe we met at the Geneva Motor Show.And with machines like the Porsche Panamera Turbo and the Mercedes-GT 4-Door Coupe already out, we can't wait to see what the Bavarians have prepared in the fight against their rivals.