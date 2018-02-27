autoevolution
 

Doug DeMuro Rev Matches in BMW 850CSi, Calls It the Best 1990s BMW

27 Feb 2018, 20:12 UTC
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Remember the times when BMW wasn't aiming to deliver a balanced approach mixing coziness and velocity, focusing on the go-fast thrills instead? Well, the 90s was a brilliant era for this approach. And we're here to talk about the best Bimmers of the 1990s, according to Doug DeMuro, namely the 850CSi.
The example reviewed by the journo is a 1995 model, with the German automotive producer only bringing 1,500 units to the world - just 225 made it to the US.

Keep in mind that we're talking about a Grand Tourer mixing a naturally aspirated V12 with a six-speed stick shit. And, as you'll notice in the video, the three-pedal setup is extremely special, allowing the one behind the wheel to be fully involved.

Those of you who have a thing for collecting such machines should know how the price of the machine has evolved. Doug explains that, back in the 90s, the 8er came with a price of $105,000, which, in today's money makes for around $175,000. However, a well-maintained example of the vehicle can be had for around $100,000.

The journalist seems to be extremely thrilled by the driving experience - heck, even if you mute the video, Doug's expressions will let you know just how fun the 8er is, with the age of the machine seeming rather unimportant.

The timing for the release of this video isn't accidental, as the Bavarian automaker is set to give us the new 8 Series by the end of the year. This time around, we'll also receive an M8/M8 Convertible. Oh and let's not forget the majestic M8 GTE racecar.

In fact, the world wide web has also helped us think about the next-generation BMW M8. We're talking about a rendering of the next M8, which is expected to feature some degree of electrification. But this is another story for another time.

