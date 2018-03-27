Spyshots: BMW M8 Convertible Shows Huge Quad Exhaust Tips on Nurburgring

The BMW M8, along with the normal 8 Series, if we may call the Grand Tourer so, is one of Germany's worst kept secrets. As such, we've spied the new 8er on tons of occasions, with the latest prototype sighting showcasing the M8 Convertible on the Nurburgring.

So while the front apron is still covered in camo, the fenders and the side skirts can't be concealed by this. Other clues come from the monstrous wheels that hold carbon-ceramic brakes. Nevertheless, an M detail that drew our attention in particular comes from the posterior of the car, where we get to see super-sized quad exhaust tips, which seem larger than those of the



And since this is the Convertible version of the Bimmer, folding that elegant canvas top will allow the occupants to enjoy the mean voice of the car - compared to the incarnation of the V8 used on the replaced M5, the revised version of the engine comes with a sweeter voice.



Speaking of which, the M8 will borrow its tech side from the F90 M5. Thus, the newcomer's engine compartment will accommodate a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 delivering at least 600 horses (a small power bump is expected for the M8).



The super-saloon will also lend its brilliant M xDrive all-paw hardware to the M8, with the rear-only driving mode also being on the menu.



Keep in mind that the Geneva Motor Show revealed a new face of the M8 family, namely the Gran Coupe incarnation of the beast. And while the Swiss event brought us the concept version of the



