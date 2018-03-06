New BMW M8 Gran Coupe Previewed by Geneva Concept with Stunning Looks

When the original 8 Series came to be, BMW M engineers decided to prevent their badge from landing on the 8er, with the V12-animated 850CSi
being the best model we received. However, with the Bavarian automaker now being a fan of niches, the return of the 8 Series not only means we'll get an M8, but also allows us to enjoy a complete family. And while we've already spied the M8 Coupe and M8 Cabriolet, with their debut being imminent, the Germans are using the Geneva Motor Show to introduce a concept that previews the M8 Gran Coupe.
The concept shows extreme surface play, but while such a description could also be used for the Bangle era BMWs, the styling cues we have here are overly appealing.
The posterior of the four-door coup is even more aggressive than the front end and the brilliant part is that most of these lines will find their way to the regular 8er range, not just the M model prefigured by this concept.
We're inviting you to check out the live photo gallery above and enjoy the eye-catching shade of the car.
"The Salève Vert paint finish, whose colour appears to change from green to greyish blue in different lights, creates a hugely effective surface composition and teams up with the gold-coloured window graphic, hallmark M gills, gold-coloured brakes, wheel rims and M twin exhaust tailpipes to give the car a head-turning, all-new look,
" the press release states.
Speaking of M matters, the M8 family should borrow the M5
's updated twin-turbo V8, which means we'll be enjoying at least 600 hp and 553 lb-ft of twist, with a performance-tuned eight-speed automatic also on the menu.
More importantly, the tech side of the car should also include the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system that comes with a rear-paw mode, so drifting aficionado with a hefty tire budget will once again be pleased.
While the BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible are set to land by the end of the year, we'll probably have to wait until 2019 for the production M8 Gran Coupe to show up.
And the 8 Series' main rival is already waiting for the Bavarian model to arrive. We are, of course, talking about the 2019 Mercedes-AMG
GT 4-Door, which has just landed at the Swiss event that marked the introduction of the BMW M concept car.